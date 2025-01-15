31°F
News

Want to use a town facility this year? Submit your requests early

Staff report
January 15, 2025 - 4:25 am
 
Updated January 15, 2025 - 6:02 am

The town of Pahrump announced it will hold a Spring Field Allocations meeting on Thursday, January 30, at 5 p.m. for all organizations wanting to use an outdoor facility owned by the town from February through June.

The meeting will take place at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160.

The deadline for submitting field allocation requests is Monday, January 27, 2025 by 4 p.m. They should be submitted via email to cdkenney@pahrumpnv.gov or dropped off at 400 N. Highway 160, Pahrump.

For more information and to download the request form, visit tinyurl.com/2p9spt8e

The town states that the primary function of field allocations is to provide sports programming for youth and adults in Pahrump.

The emphasis is placed on healthful competition that promotes wellness in a recreational atmosphere.

Programs are organized, conducted, and administered by town of Pahrump staff while being open to all sports activities.

