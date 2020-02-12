34°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Was 2019 a good year for Nevada casinos? The numbers tell the tale

By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 12, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Was 2019 a good year for Nevada casinos?

New gaming win numbers from the state Gaming Control Board and visitation data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority can help answer that question — and many others on the minds of analysts.

There are a lot of takeaways from the two reports.

Were Nevada sportsbooks hurt by the arrival of nationwide, legalized sports wagering?

The state’s approximately 200 books scored a record handle of $5.3 billion and a record win of $329.1 million — the 10th straight year of volume increases. It seems nationwide legalization has only fueled more interest in betting here — just as numerous book executives expected.

What’s going on with baccarat, and should we be worried?

Baccarat drop of $835.3 million was down $339.6 million, or 28.9 percent, from 2018. Baccarat win only recorded four monthly increases in the 2019 calendar year, and volume only rose twice.

Here’s the really bad news for baccarat: 2020 is off to a horrendous start because of travel restrictions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Many Asian high rollers aren’t playing here because they aren’t traveling here.

We should learn more when the Gaming Control Board releases January and February gaming numbers and when Wynn and MGM report earnings in the next two weeks.

Slot machines continue to generate more win for casinos than table games, and coin-in for slots increased in every Southern Nevada market. Statewide, players dropped nearly $115 billion into slot machines, a 2.1 percent increase from 2018, and played $29.6 billion on tables, a 5.3 percent decrease.

Clark County mirrored statewide trends, but the figures for downtown Las Vegas and the Strip are veering in different directions. Coin-in for slots on the Strip was $42.2 billion, up 3.6 percent (highest in Clark County), and downtown coin-in was $6 billion, up 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, table games drop on the Strip was $22.3 billion, down 8.4 percent from 2018 (second-biggest decline in the state), while downtown’s was $2.1 billion, up 14.5 percent (second-largest increase in the state).

Why is downtown Las Vegas on such a roll?

Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board, said traffic is being driven downtown by sports betting, especially through mobile wagering. The entry of Circa Sports into the market last summer is partially responsible for the boost, and when the sportsbook at the new Circa resort opens in December, it could drive even more traffic with fans wanting to see what Derek Stevens is calling the world’s largest sportsbook.

Is it my imagination or are slot machines getting tighter?

If you somehow detected slot machines were tighter this past year, you’re probably right. The casino slot win percentage statewide increased 0.05 of a percentage point, from 6.85 percent in 2018 to 6.9 percent last year.

In the big picture, it’s an undetectable difference.

But if you’re into that type of thing, the Strip slot win percentage moved from 8.12 percent to 8.16 percent, and downtown it went from 7.66 percent to 7.78 percent. Maybe slot players are migrating to the Boulder Strip, where slot win percentage moved in favor of the player, from 5.81 percent to 5.78 percent.

On table games, the statewide casino win percentage was up 0.38 points to 13.84 percent. On the Strip, it moved from 13.46 percent in 2018 to 14.09 percent last year. Downtown players benefited, with table win moving 0.61 points from 11.04 percent in 2018 to 10.43 percent last year.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The MSG Sphere is a project by Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Pahrump Valley Times Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Beaming with excitement, fifth-grader Caden Ayala of Manse E ...
Pahrump’s super spellers display their smarts
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Floyd Elementary School Library was a scene of utter excitement and incredible pride as the best spellers from each of the valley’s four elementary schools stepped into the spotlight to showcase their skills during the Pahrump Valley 2020 Spelling Bee.

File photo A screenshot of the front page of the Pahrump Valley Times' new e-edition. The e-edi ...
Pahrump Valley Times E-edition goes live
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times’ E-edition, launched in early 2020, coalesces the traditional printed newspaper and the 21st century digital world and increases the ease of reading for subscribers and, currently, others browsing the publication’s website using a PC, Mac or mobile device.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
Dan Schinhofen: Kick the can
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Not much of a surprise on the vote for learning more about our aquifer. It seems that this board of county commissioners are more interested in not offending a special interest group than voting for facts. It appears that, like so many boards before, when it comes to water issues, this current board will follow those past boards and punt on this issue.

Travel Nevada Juraj “George” Sojka, a resident of Stateline and a 10-year veteran in sales, ...
Travel Nevada names international marketing manager
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Tourism, commonly known as Travel Nevada, hired a new international marketing manager to oversee Travel Nevada’s efforts in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 8 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge canceled its Key Club dinner on F ...
Fire shuts down Pahrump Moose Lodge kitchen
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The administrator of the Pahrump Moose Lodge 808 said it’s unclear at present when the kitchen will reopen following a fire.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a Career and Volunteer ...
Career and volunteer fair returns to coalition in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

NyE Communities Coalition’s Adult Workforce Programs Manager Ed Kelly said there’s a pretty good chance to find a job during the coalition’s Career and Volunteer Fair, coming up on Friday, Feb. 14.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik said she was totally shocked and humbled ...
Nye realtor honored at regional awards event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Realtor Norma Jean Opatik initially thought she was just attending the annual Greater Las Vegas Association (GLVAR), of Realtors Awards ceremony of 2019, that is until she was called forward to receive her own award, that being the Ronn Reiss Award for Education Excellence.