Water spotted gushing in Pahrump

Officials have identified the source of water spotted gushing out of the ground near Dandelion and Ambush streets last week.

Screenshot of video by Ryan Muccio Water is shown gushing near Ambush and Dandelion streets in Pahrump on July 4. See video on the Facebook page of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Officials have identified the source of water spotted gushing out of the ground near Dandelion and Ambush streets last week.

The massive water leak was reported on July 4.

The issue involved a water line serving the fire suppression sprinkler system at the BeeHive Senior Homes, said Chief Scott Lewis of the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services.

The fire hydrant in the area and water serving the senior homes were not affected, he said.

Some had speculated that the waterline issue was related to the 6.4 magnitude Southern California earthquake that was felt in Pahrump earlier in the day. That possibility had not been ruled out, Lewis said July 5.

To view video of the gushing water, go to the Facebook page of the Pahrump Valley Times.