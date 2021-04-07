56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

We have the tools to control COVID-19

By Heidi Parker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 7, 2021 - 12:45 am
 
Immunize Nevada Heidi Parker
Immunize Nevada Heidi Parker

With the governor’s announcement that all Nevadans 16-plus will be able to get the COVID vaccine after April 5, we’ll soon get to experience the things we missed last year.

We’re going to be able to hold new babies rather than coo at them through Zoom. We’ll be able to celebrate special birthdays and anniversaries together in person. We’ll be able to watch our kids participate in sports and we may even get to go to Disneyland! As importantly, we’ll be able to go back to work building an even better Nevada in the process.

While 2020 did not give us much to celebrate, one good thing did come out of that year — the COVID vaccine. Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson &Johnson) have all developed vaccines that are 100% effective in protecting people from hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

As the COVID vaccine roll-out is a huge undertaking with many moving parts, it’s likely you have questions. We’ve provided some short answers here, and you can find more information at immunizenevada.org/covid-19-faq, including how to make an appointment to get your vaccine.

How do we know it’s safe?

The COVID-19 vaccine approval process is the same as it is for every U.S. vaccine. It’s a very methodical process with numerous independent groups assessing clinical trial data and making recommendations.

Two of the biggest safeguards to vaccines are the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, both of which are made up of independent experts who are not employees of the government and both of which hold open meetings available to the public.

How much does the vaccine cost?

All COVID-19 vaccines are free, with or without insurance.

Perhaps the most important of all these questions, and the two we’re most excited about:

When will all Nevadans be able to be vaccinated?

While it’s been announced that anyone 16-plus who wants the vaccine can make an appointment, that’s a lot of people. So it will take many months to ensure everyone is fully vaccinated (which involves two doses in the case of Moderna and Pfizer).

When will things go back to normal?

That’s a difficult question to answer, as “normal” looks different for everyone. For now, the CDC is recommending that fully vaccinated people try to only socialize with other fully vaccinated people at their home.

Outside of one’s home, masks should still be worn and social distancing guidelines should be followed. These measures serve as a stepping stone toward normalcy while ensuring safety for our neighbors who have not yet received the vaccine.

So yes, we still have a ways to go before we can socialize and work more freely, but there is something you can do right now (or at least soon) to speed up that process: Make an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine. And if you’ve already done that, reach out to the people you love and help them make their own appointments.

Working together, we have the power to get Nevada back to work — and back to the life we all miss. For more information, visit NVCOVIDFighter.org

Heidi Parker, Immunize Nevada Executive Director

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Average gas prices tick up on the week
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline ticked up on Monday, on a weekly basis, just above the rise on the national side.

Tenants who received an eviction notice from their landlord, fill out forms at the Civil Law Se ...
Local advocates for tenants praise eviction ban extension
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Local anti-homeless groups and tenant advocates applauded the move Monday, but a representative for a Nevada apartment association called the move “devastating” for struggling landlords.

Nevada Department of Veterans Services Katherine Miller
Miller tapped for rural VA advisory committee
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs appointed Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine “Kat” Miller to serve on the Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans’ Rural Health Advisory Committee, according to a Monday announcement.

Getty Images The acquisition consolidates a large land position along the Reliance Fault Zone, ...
Scorpio Gold adds Nye County footprint
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Scorpio Gold Corp., a Canadian mining company, purchased the Kinross Manhattan Property from affiliates of Kinross Gold Corp., according to the press release.

Wells Fargo Brian Formisano
Do you have a plan in place for wildfire season?
By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Local anti-homeless groups and tenant advocates applauded the move Monday, but a representative for a Nevada apartment association called the move “devastating” for struggling landlords.

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building.
Third round of stimulus checks go out
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced at the end of March the disbursement of several million more payments in the third batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

FILE--Assemblywoman Selena Torres, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during an Education Commit ...
Eviction reform, affordable housing debated in Carson City
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Lawmakers heard bills about reforming the eviction process and building more affordable housing in Nevada as a Friday deadline for passing bills from committees approached.

Altercation in casino parking lot leads to arrest
Altercation in casino parking lot leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man suspected of threatening patrons with a large stick in the parking lot of the Pahrump Nugget, was turned in by his own mother, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.