Webinar on how to avoid being a victim of a COVID-19 scam

The National Consumers League will be hosting a virtual panel event to teach the community how to avoid being a victim of a possible COVID-19 scam.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)

The event is free and will take place this Thursday, October 22, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The public can visit this link to sign up to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fighting-covid-19-scams-virtual-panel-with-ag-aaron-fordand-ncl-tickets-123543537045

Legal experts will be answering questions from the audience in conjunction with Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and other public figures such as State Senator Dallas Harris, and Assemblyman Edgar Flores, and more.

America’s pioneering consumer and worker advocacy organization will focus the discussion on giving tips and advice to local residents so they protect themselves from scam.

According to NCL, who operates the Fraud.org website, a spike of complaints about fraud has been registered since the pandemic began in mid-March. The scams include unemployment benefits, immigration, stimulus check fraud, and more.

The scammers are using the quarantine time off to multiply their strategy to increase their criminal activity during these unprecedented times.

The NCL organization has been promoting social and economic justice in America since they founded in 1899.