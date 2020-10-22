71°F
News

Webinar on how to avoid being a victim of a COVID-19 scam

By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 22, 2020 - 1:40 pm
 

The National Consumers League will be hosting a virtual panel event to teach the community how to avoid being a victim of a possible COVID-19 scam.

The event is free and will take place this Thursday, October 22, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The public can visit this link to sign up to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fighting-covid-19-scams-virtual-panel-with-ag-aaron-fordand-ncl-tickets-123543537045

Legal experts will be answering questions from the audience in conjunction with Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and other public figures such as State Senator Dallas Harris, and Assemblyman Edgar Flores, and more.

America’s pioneering consumer and worker advocacy organization will focus the discussion on giving tips and advice to local residents so they protect themselves from scam.

According to NCL, who operates the Fraud.org website, a spike of complaints about fraud has been registered since the pandemic began in mid-March. The scams include unemployment benefits, immigration, stimulus check fraud, and more.

The scammers are using the quarantine time off to multiply their strategy to increase their criminal activity during these unprecedented times.

The NCL organization has been promoting social and economic justice in America since they founded in 1899.

Additional $20M in PETS grant funds available
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic of Development on Wednesday announced an additional infusion of $20 million in to the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant program, which opened for applicants Monday.

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Area business owner Chris Droge is reaching out to any ...
Business owner seeking toy donations for kids
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man, along with his brother, are working to put smiles on children’s faces just in time for the Christmas season.

Getty Images Presents are a traditional part of the Christmas celebrations, and the Salvation A ...
Angel Tree program accepting applications until Oct. 31
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Each December as the year comes to a close, households all around the country begin to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the Christmas season, with boughs of holly, strings of garland, bright, cheerful lights and of course, Christmas trees festooned with decorations, all in anticipation of Christmas morning when children will race to unwrap presents and delight over the gifts they have received. But for families who may be facing financial troubles, the joy of the season can be lost in the burden of trying to find a way to put those presents under the tree.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a project location map provided in documen ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds detention basin contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction crews will be heading out to the Pahrump Fairgrounds sometime in the near future to undertake the next step in development at the site, with a detention basin and drainage ditches to set the stage for what is envisioned to one day become a major recreational destination in the valley.

Kurt Moses/NPS A camper marvels at the splendor of Mesquite Spring Campground in Death Valley N ...
Death Valley campgrounds now open for visitors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As cooler temperatures descend upon the Southwest, officials at Death Valley National Park recently announced the start of camping season.

Nevada Department of Transportation Submissions and official entry form must be postmarked by J ...
Aviation art contest open to state’s youth
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting Nevada schoolchildren to participate in the National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest celebrating the ways in which aviation, hang gliding, hot air ballooning and other air sports connect people across the world.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims rise again, continued claims fall
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,964 for the week ending Oct. 10, up 1,023 claims, or 12.9%, compared to last week’s total of 7,941 claims.

Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Staff Report

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, the Nevada Arts Council is proud to announce the 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

Univeristy of Nevada, Extension Tatjana Vukovic, business development manager for the Governor ...
Extension town halls focus on PETS program grants
Staff Report

A new grant program opened Friday, making $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds available to Nevada businesses and some other organizations. The University of Nevada, Reno Extension will focus on explaining this program, the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant, at its next online town hall to support small businesses across the state during the pandemic.