Weigh in on the local state of healthcare

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Desert View Hospital's main entrance at 360 S. Lola Lane. The hospital serves residents and travelers in the Pahrump area and those needing emergency services from surrounding communities.
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Desert View Hospital's main entrance at 360 S. Lola Lane. The hospital serves residents and travelers in the Pahrump area and those needing emergency services from surrounding communities.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Commercial-scale solar developers are eyeing land in Nye Co ...
Nye County solar moratorium extended again
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sweeping down the giant slide, a couple of Pahrump Fall Festi ...
Fall Festival fun — PHOTOS
Chris Cannon/RAM Remote Area Medical helps communities all over the world with free health care ...
Free clinic to offer medical, dental, vision care
Jury seated for Fiore wire fraud trial in Las Vegas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 27, 2024 - 6:55 am
 

In conjunction with the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine, Office of Statewide Initiatives and Dr. John Packham, Desert View Hospital (DVH) will facilitate a Community Needs Health Assessment and the public is invited to an information meeting to learn more about the purpose and process.

“This meeting will be an info session, letting the public know what the survey is about, going over the questions on the survey and answering any questions attendees might have,” DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio explained.

“And this is not just about the hospital,” he added. “We are administering this needs assessment but this is focused on the entire community and the availability of medical services locally. Then, when the survey is over, we’ll be having a wrap-up meeting on Dec. 10 to discuss the results.”

The Community Needs Health Assessment survey will be open between Tuesday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

“We’ll have scannable QR codes, you can do it online, we’ll have paper versions, there will be lots of ways for people to take it. Because we really need as much input as possible. The more responses we get, the more people who are involved, the more reliable the data will be,” Muccio remarked.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Valley Electric Association Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372. Refreshments will be served.

For more information contact Muccio at Ryan.Muccio@UHSInc.com or 775-751-7130 or Packham at JPackham@Med.UNR.edu or 775-232-3614.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been almost two years since Nye County instituted a renewable energy generation facility application moratorium and residents and developers alike have been awaiting the new county codes.

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Check out the scene from the 2024 Pahrump Fall Festival. This year’s festival took place from Sept. 19-22 at Petrack Park.

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The late Stan Brock founded Remote Area Medical (RAM) 39 years ago with the mission to provide free, quality health care to those in need. Next weekend RAM will be returning to the valley.

 
By Noble Brigham Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The jury that will decide whether former Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore committed wire fraud was seated on the first day of her federal trial Tuesday.

Staff Report

The Nye County School District (NCSD) encourages all parents, students, teachers, staff and community members to participate in a statewide survey regarding high school start times.

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The mugshots of Nye County suspects facing criminal charges will no longer accompany news articles detailing their alleged crimes in the Pahrump Valley Times as of this month.

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival returned for its 59th year this past weekend and thousands of area residents and visitors turned out to ring in the harvest season with all sorts of uproarious fun.

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On the eve of Pahrump’s Fall Festival, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Pahrump man on an alleged indecent exposure charge

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This summer, Laraine Babbitt took over as the new owner of the longtime local clothing boutique, Sunflower Fashions and she recently celebrated her new life’s venture with a grand reopening.