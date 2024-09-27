Weigh in on the local state of healthcare

Desert View Hospital will facilitate a Community Needs Health Assessment and the public is invited to an information meeting to learn more about the purpose and process.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Desert View Hospital's main entrance at 360 S. Lola Lane. The hospital serves residents and travelers in the Pahrump area and those needing emergency services from surrounding communities.

In conjunction with the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine, Office of Statewide Initiatives and Dr. John Packham, Desert View Hospital (DVH) will facilitate a Community Needs Health Assessment and the public is invited to an information meeting to learn more about the purpose and process.

“This meeting will be an info session, letting the public know what the survey is about, going over the questions on the survey and answering any questions attendees might have,” DVH Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Ryan Muccio explained.

“And this is not just about the hospital,” he added. “We are administering this needs assessment but this is focused on the entire community and the availability of medical services locally. Then, when the survey is over, we’ll be having a wrap-up meeting on Dec. 10 to discuss the results.”

The Community Needs Health Assessment survey will be open between Tuesday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

“We’ll have scannable QR codes, you can do it online, we’ll have paper versions, there will be lots of ways for people to take it. Because we really need as much input as possible. The more responses we get, the more people who are involved, the more reliable the data will be,” Muccio remarked.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Valley Electric Association Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372. Refreshments will be served.

For more information contact Muccio at Ryan.Muccio@UHSInc.com or 775-751-7130 or Packham at JPackham@Med.UNR.edu or 775-232-3614.

