Weight loss group holds convention in Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Left to right, Barbara Pringle, Lupe Evangelisti, Joe Juarez, and Keith Slaughter.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) had its State Recognition Days convention recently in Pahrump at the Pahrump Nugget.

People who have lost the most weight in the past year are recognized. The two ladies who have lost the most weight are crowned as the queen and the queen runner-up.

Both are Pahrump residents. The queen actually moved to Reno recently, but they were both members of Nevada Chapter #117.

The event was held in April.

The queen and runner-up were to be announced at their morning session. The group meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information about the group call 775-513-1581.