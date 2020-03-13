53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports

By Rhonda Prast Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 13, 2020 - 2:46 pm
 

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Pahrump Valley Times is compiling a list of known cancellations in Nye County. Please submit any cancellations of meetings to jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Friday, March 13:

The coronavirus outbreak continues to cause closures and changes in the Las Vegas area. There are currently 11 known cases in Nevada.

Here is the latest news:

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday declared a state of emergency.

Las Vegas Strip hotels see drop in tourism.

Amid the virus spread, most of Nevada’s nursing homes have failed to meet federal standards for infection prevention.

The Smith Center is canceling all upcoming shows through the end of March.

School news:

Catholic Diocese schools in Las Vegas have canceled athletics and travel.

Clark County not planning to close schools because of coronavirus fears — yet.

Clark County School District is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events and canceled all out-of-state and international student travel until further notice.

UNLV will transition to online-only instruction.

A second Summerlin-area private school, The Meadows School, has decided to temporarily close its doors. The Alexander Dawson School announced earlier Thursday that it would close its doors for at least two weeks.

Many sports organizations have changes:

NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments, other championships.

The Western Athletic Conference has canceled the rest of its tournaments.

The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

The NHL is suspending its season indefinitely.

The Mountain West conference suspended spring sports. UNLV and UNR both are members of the conference.

Las Vegas Aviators president says baseball has been postponed.

Las Vegas Lights’ season has halted for 30 days.

The 2020 NFL draft is still a go. The NFL is monitoring developments closely, said a spokesman.

Other notable changes this week:

Wynn Resorts will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings.

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “temporarily suspended” all public gatherings.

The Nevada State Democratic Party has canceled the county conventions set to take place in April.

President Donald Trump canceled his speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference, which has been postponed.

Room rates across the valley have dipped for the NFL Draft.

Mandalay Bay has confirmed that three more of its restaurants will close temporarily after service Sunday, following the news Tuesday that the resort’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, will close seven of its Las Vegas Strip buffets effective Sunday.

Frontier Airlines is offering 90 percent off flights amid coronavirus scare.

Conventions, business events canceled, changed

RECon has been postponed.

The Licensing Expo has been postponed until August 11-13.

Digital Signage Expo has been postponed.

National Cannabis Risk Management Association 2020 convention postponed.

The International Pizza Expo has been postponed until June.

The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is canceled.

CinemaCon, a four-day convention scheduled for March 30-April 2 at Caesars Palace was called off.

The National Association of Broadcasters canceled its upcoming trade show,

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday.

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) 2020 has been postponed, adding the “intention is to announce a new date shortly.”

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10 – 13, 2020.

The 2020 Veterans Stand Down scheduled for March 25 has been postponed.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo has postponed.

Security industry conference ISC West has been pushed back to July.

The NXT Global Summit was canceled.

Engineering company Aruba Networks has changed their conference to video, streaming and small local events.

Software company Adobe said it will not host its upcoming Adobe Summit in Las Vegas.

Atlassian Summit 2020 has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Google canceled a major internal sales and marketing event.

More news about coronavirus

Entertainment: nightclubs, shows

The Post Malone show set for T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night has been cancelled.

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its nightclubs and dayclubs.

Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub at The Cromwell is temporarily closing.

The Smith Center is canceling all upcoming shows through March.

Dance Gavin Dance, Brooklyn Bowl, March 13, postponed

Boyz II Men, The Mirage Theater, March 13-15, cancelled

Bill Maher, The Mirage Theater, March 13-14, cancelled

Il Volo, the Pearl at the Palms, March 15, cancelled

Andre Rieu, T-Mobile Arena, March 20, postponed

Viva Ska Vegas, Fremont Country Club, March 20-21, postponed

Galactic, Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq, March 25, cancelled

Zac Brown Band, T-Mobile Arena, March 27, postponed

Ween, Brooklyn Bowl, March 19-21, postponed to Oct. 2-4

TriviaCon in April has been postponed and event organizers hope to reschedule.

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell’s show, postponed until a future date.

The Nightclub & Bar Show Las Vegas, postponed until June.

The band Pop 40 at Cromwell, canceled through March.

“One Night For One Drop” has been postponed.

The Reno Jazz Festival scheduled for April, canceled. 

Vegas Cheese Fest, postponed.

More sports

The Nevada Junior Cup soccer tournament March 13-15 has been postponed.

The Las Vegas Players Showcase Tournament has been canceled.

The Las Vegas Polo Classic is being moved from April 18-19 to July 16-18.

Corrections visitations

Nevada Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending visitation at all of its institutions. Attorney and legal visits will be allowed.

Events still on track:

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo is still scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino.

EXHIBITORLIVE is proceeding for a March 29 – April 2 show.

Shows at the Smith Center are still on.

The World Series of Poker does not start until May 26 at the Rio Convention Center. Officials say there are no plans to cancel at this time.

We have complete coverage here. We are providing free access to this content.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
DA’s office declines prosecution of Nye deputy
DA’s office declines prosecution of Nye deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm where a person is endangered, will not face charges, according to Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Owner Ed Ringle wants to preserve as much ...
New Life for Historic Beatty Building
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Work has begun to bring the historic Exchange Club in Beatty back to life, possibly by the end of this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cast of "Murder Most Fowl" are Andre Espinoza, Maaike M ...
Murder mysteries to entertain area residents
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mystery fans rejoice! For the next five weeks opportunities abound for live theater whodunits with a production of “Murder Most Fowl” by Pahrump’s own Shadow Mountain Community Players at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort, and an original ghost story mystery by Master Mystery Productions at the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction.

Getty Images "While it is easy to see weeds as a problem, and most people do, I prefer to look ...
In Season: Annual weeds: the beauties and the beasts
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As much as I look forward to spring and the frenzy of planting out my garden, spring also brings weeds. They begin to appear around the same time that my first seedlings are starting to sprout.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olson, the caretaker of Rhyolite was recognized ...
Rhyolite caretaker recognized during annual meeting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Back in the early 20th century, it would be accurate to consider the desolate and isolated town of Rhyolite was on the verge of becoming a “Boomtown” when two prospectors, Shorty Harris and Ed Cross discovered gold there in 1904.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneer Ski Censke, at left, is joined by Mardi Gras Coor ...
Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser nets $11,000
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With upward of 100 attendees, the annual Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, benefiting the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, was a smashing success, according to Publicity Coordinator Tonya Brum.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
TIM BURKE: Real ID may help but at what cost to our privacy?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The government wants to know more about your personal information and is forcing the REAL ID program on states. To achieve that goal, they are restricting what forms of ID are acceptable for flying and entry into federal facilities.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Road House 95 held its official grand open ...
Beatty Eatery Holds Grand Opening
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Even though it has been serving food for a while now, Road House 95 held its official grand opening Thursday, Feb. 27.