When should high schoolers start class?

Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times A “Home of the Muckers ” sign sits on the grounds at the Tonopah High School campus.

The Nye County School District (NCSD) encourages all parents, students, teachers, staff and community members to participate in a statewide survey regarding high school start times. The Nevada State Board of Education (NDE) is seeking input on this important issue to address challenges facing Nevada schools and students.

The survey explores the potential benefits and drawbacks of adjusting high school start times, with the goal of improving student attendance, behavior, and academic performance.

“We strongly believe that the voices of our Nye County community should be heard on this matter,” NCSD Superintendent Dr. Joe Gent said. “This survey provides a valuable opportunity to share your perspectives with the state as we move into the 2025 legislative session. Whether you live in Pahrump, Tonopah, Amargosa Valley or any of our unique communities, your input is important.”

The survey is available online at the Nevada Department of Education’s website.

The survey will be open until Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

Why Your Input Matters

The results of the survey will inform the Nevada State Board of Education’s decision-making process and may lead to the development of new legislation regarding high school start times in the 2025 legislative session.

NCSD is committed to providing a quality education for all students.

Your participation in this survey will help ensure that any potential changes to high school start times are made with the best interests of our students and communities in mind.