White Cane Awareness Walk set for next Sunday

The ability to navigate the world is something that those with good eyesight often take for granted but for those who are blind or visually impaired, it’s something that can be a challenge each and every day. However, with the help of a simple yet highly-effective tool, the white cane, those who cannot see clearly are empowered to explore and engage their communities.

To help the sighted understand the importance that this tool plays in the lives of those who are blind, White Cane Awareness Day will include a public observance in Pahrump for the first time this year and everyone is encouraged to head out to take part.

Scheduled for Oct. 15, the day designated by Congress as National White Cane Safety Day, the White Cane Awareness Walk will take place in the parking lot of Home Depot. Members of the two sponsoring organizations, the Federation of the Blind Southern Nye County Chapter and the Pahrump Valley Lions Club, will be stationed on site to chat with attendees and provide information about what both of these local nonprofits do to assist those with visual impairments.

In addition to the walk itself, there will be a trio of area food trucks participating, including Pete’s Meats and Treats, 5280 Mexican Grub and Sunshine Eats and Sweets.

“For blind people, the white cane is an essential tool that gives the blind the ability to achieve a full and independent life. It allows us to move freely and safely from place to place, whether that’s at work, at school or around our neighborhoods,” a press release from the Federation of the Blind Southern Nye County Chapter reads.

Information from the national federation’s website gives an overview of the history of White Cane Awareness Day, which was a direct result of the federation’s advocacy efforts on behalf of the blind.

“While it was not uncommon throughout history for blind people to use a stick or cane to navigate, society largely didn’t accept that blind people could travel by ourselves until recently,” the website explains. “In the 1960s, the National Federation of the Blind became a leader in fighting for the rights of the blind and in pioneering innovative training programs using the white cane. At our urging, the U.S. Congress adopted a joint resolution in 1964 designating Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day and recognizing that white canes enable blind people to travel safely and independently.”

The website goes on to state that the focus of the day has shifted over the years from a message of safety for users to one highlighting the independence and equality the tool provides. “We believe that it’s important to celebrate this history and recognize the white cane as a tool that allows the blind to, ‘…come and go on our own,’ as President Lyndon B. Johnson said back in 1964,” the website states.

The White Cane Awareness Walk is set for Sunday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. The walk is free to participate.

For more information contact the local Federation of the Blind chapter at 702-419-2119 or email EyesRBad@yahoo.com

