Wild West Extravaganza showcased in Pahrump

The annual Wild West Extravaganza returned to Pahrump May 3-5 with a full schedule of events.

In its 17th year, the event, as described by organizers, is three days of western-themed family fun, including a parade.

Along with the Wild West Extravaganza comes an art show and an interactive on-stage melodrama where attendees are actually invited to throw popcorn at the “villain.”

Performing in the Bob Ruud Community Center were the Shadow Mountain Community Players. They put on “Shoot-Out at Sadie’s Saloon” during free performances on Saturday and Sunday.

