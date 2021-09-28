75°F
Wildfire haze, smoke to stretch across Pahrump, Las Vegas

By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 28, 2021 - 12:36 am
 
The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on ...
The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Smoke and haze from California wildfires will be in the Southern Nevada skies, including Las Vegas and Pahrump, through at least Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“It will begin to creep in from the west around early Monday afternoon,” said meteorologist Dan Berc. “Monday will be the worst of it and on Tuesday there will be some smoke lingering around, but not as bad as Monday night.”

Ozone and small particle pollution will likely be rated unhealthy for sensitive groups, says the latest Clark County air quality forecast. People who are sensitive to pollution should avoid or limit outdoor exposure.

A cold front coming from the north is expected to flush out much of the pollution Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty winds on Tuesday could reach 30 mph as the front moves in.

“The cold front is slowing down, so it may not push through until Wednesday,” Berc said.

The cold front will drop the high temperature to the lower 80s. The temperatures in Pahrump will hit 83 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday for a high. Temperatures start to increase on Thursday and the end of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Editor Jeffrey Meehan contributed to this report.

THE LATEST
 
Birth and death: Unvaccinated mom dies after child is born
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“She tried so hard to have that baby, and she never even knew it was born. Never got to hold her,” Vena Foster said about her sister, Kimmie Pavone, who was 35.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the current district boundaries for each of ...
Nye County redistricting committee members sought
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across America early last year and in its wake came a host of changes but what was then termed “the novel coronavirus” was not the only major event in 2020 that presaged a bevy of change for the country.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic will take place Satur ...
Remote Area Medical set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will make its sixth return trip to the Pahrump Valley next weekend and all those in the local community and surrounding areas who may be in need of medical services they cannot afford, whether they have insurance or not, are encouraged to mark their calendars and head out for the free medical clinic event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Electrified with excitement, local resident Sherry Sta ...
Pahrump Rotary Club’s Cash Extravaganza rakes in over $19K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One very lucky Pahrump resident is several thousand dollars richer following the Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley’s Annual Cash Extravaganza, with well-known local Sherry Starbuck taking home the incredible grand prize of $10,000.

Andriy Petrushka
Two are arrested at Desert View Hospital on the same day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two separate incidents at Desert View Hospital on the same day that resulted in the arrests of two men.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., received bipa ...
Sen. Cortez Masto introduces natural disaster legislation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is receiving bipartisan support for legislation to provide relief for impacted taxpayers in states that have issued state-level disaster declarations.

Mark Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Marla Quercia ...
Marla Quercia crowned Ms. Senior Golden Years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one phrase that can sum up the incredible show at the 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant, it is undoubtedly “C’est Magnifique!”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, this photo shows Cayleigh, Conner and C ...
Halloween Costume Drive now underway for Pahrump youngsters
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Life’s many challenges can be a source of intense stress but also a source of incredible inspiration and for one local resident, her own personal struggles in recent months have been just that, both stressful and inspiring.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pharmacist Waseem Sarwar opened Pahrump Care Pharmacy earlie ...
New pharmacy arrives in the valley this month
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local residents who rely on chain pharmacies for their medications now have an alternative choice.