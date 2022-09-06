‘Wind-driven’ dust storm cause of crash, fire chief says

First responders reported to a number of crashes and fires in the past week. Here’s the rundown.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A dust storm was the cause of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Honeysuckle Street on Aug. 24.

A late August dust storm was the cause of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Honeysuckle Street.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the incident occurred on Aug. 24, at approximately 3:30 p.m., where the windswept conditions created zero visibility.

At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital.

Structure and vehicle fires

On Aug. 26, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire along the 3000 block of Monterrey at approximately 6 a.m.

“This was a detached RV garage with an electrical fire that had extended into the interior walls,” Lewis said. “The fire was quickly extinguished with no further extension and there were no injuries. The investigation is continuing.”

On the same day, fire crews responded to an offroad heavy equipment vehicle fire along Charleston Park Avenue near Higley Road at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Lewis noted that the fire was quickly extinguished with no incidents and no injuries.

On Aug. 28, crews were dispatched to South Highway 160 near the China Wok for a vehicle fire.

“Upon arrival, we found a vehicle that was mostly extinguished,” Lewis said. “Crews found a fuel leak and cooled the area without incident. There were no injuries associated with that fire.”

Also on Aug. 28, crews were dispatched to the 600 block of South Highway 160 for a trash fire within a commercial structure.

“That fire was extinguished on arrival,” Lewis said. “Crews removed the materials and there was no extension and no injuries. On the same day at 10 p.m., we were dispatched for a report of a brush fire in the area of Calvada Boulevard and Highway 160, where upon arrival, we found a small slow-moving groundcover fire with no immediate exposure.

That fire was quickly controlled with no extension and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is suspicious.”

Motorhome fire

The following day, fire crews responded to a structure fire in the area of Venus and Corbin streets at approximately 10 p.m.

“Dispatch received numerous reports of an unknown type structure burning in the desert,” according to Lewis. “Crews arrived to find a mostly consumed, older motorhome used as a fixed structure, which was fully involved. There were no occupants. The fire was quickly controlled without incident. The fire is under investigation of what is suspected in nature.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes