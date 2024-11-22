72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Winter operations at Lee Canyon now underway

Lee Canyon For the first time in 13 years, Lee Canyon roughly 85 miles from Pahrump, opens earl ...
Lee Canyon For the first time in 13 years, Lee Canyon roughly 85 miles from Pahrump, opens early for winter recreation activities.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Valor Quilters have now bestowed over 800 Quil ...
Veterans enfolded in comfort and healing
Nye County Sheriff's Office Isrrael Gutierrez-Naranjo
Driver flees fatal crash in Amargosa Valley
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File The Community Christmas Tree Lighting, sponsored by KNY ...
Don’t miss the Pahrump Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Nye County This conceptual drawing shows the updated Pahrump Fairgrounds layout as of May, whic ...
Nye County entering negotiations for new Community Center
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 22, 2024 - 4:40 am
 

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the official start of winter this year is Dec. 21.

With that said, operations at Lee Canyon will resume beginning today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., where skiers and snowboarders can enjoy snowy terrain served by three of the resort’s five lifts, according to Director of Mountain Operations Josh Bean, who said in a news release that winter 2024 marks Lee Canyon’s first early opening for daily operations in 13 years.

On Nov. 2, Lee Canyon was one of only five ski resorts in the United States to open early and was the first in Nevada to begin operations this year.

“This early start of daily operations is a testament to our team’s dedication to creating the best possible experience for our guests,” Bean said. “Our snowmaking team has worked tirelessly to take advantage of the cold temperatures and our expanded snowmaking capabilities. As skiers and snowboarders ourselves, we are excited to see the community enjoying the mountain ahead of Thanksgiving.”

Additionally, Bean noted that the Ponderosa and Rabbit Peak quad chairlifts, along with the Alpen Glow surface lift are now operating.

“Lee Canyon is reporting a 16-inch base, with more than 10 terrain park features accessible from the Rabbit Peak and Alpen Glow lifts,” Bean stated. “Daily tickets are available now with some days priced as low as $14, which includes a $10 resort credit. Season passes are also available, and children aged 12 and under ski for free with a Power Kids Pass.”

Tickets, equipment rentals and lessons should be booked online in advance.

Lee Canyon Sports is also open, where all food and beverage outlets will be serving.

Over the past five years, Lee Canyon has invested $17 million in upgrades, including two new chairlifts, a downhill mountain bike park, the Hillside Lodge, and expanded snowmaking and parking.

Lee Canyon is roughly 85 miles northeast of Pahrump.

Tickets and season passes as well as additional details are available at www.leecanyonlv.com.

For those keeping score, the official start of spring 2025 is Thursday March 19, at 11:06 p.m., EDT.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Valor Quilters have now bestowed over 800 Quil ...
Veterans enfolded in comfort and healing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Valor Quilters have given out over 800 Quilts of Valor.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Isrrael Gutierrez-Naranjo
Driver flees fatal crash in Amargosa Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Suspect is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Chevy Silverado with a Nevada license plate bearing 283-J82.