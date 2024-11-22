Winter operations at Lee Canyon now underway

Lee Canyon was the first ski resort in Nevada to begin winter operations early this year.

Lee Canyon For the first time in 13 years, Lee Canyon roughly 85 miles from Pahrump, opens early for winter recreation activities.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the official start of winter this year is Dec. 21.

With that said, operations at Lee Canyon will resume beginning today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., where skiers and snowboarders can enjoy snowy terrain served by three of the resort’s five lifts, according to Director of Mountain Operations Josh Bean, who said in a news release that winter 2024 marks Lee Canyon’s first early opening for daily operations in 13 years.

On Nov. 2, Lee Canyon was one of only five ski resorts in the United States to open early and was the first in Nevada to begin operations this year.

“This early start of daily operations is a testament to our team’s dedication to creating the best possible experience for our guests,” Bean said. “Our snowmaking team has worked tirelessly to take advantage of the cold temperatures and our expanded snowmaking capabilities. As skiers and snowboarders ourselves, we are excited to see the community enjoying the mountain ahead of Thanksgiving.”

Additionally, Bean noted that the Ponderosa and Rabbit Peak quad chairlifts, along with the Alpen Glow surface lift are now operating.

“Lee Canyon is reporting a 16-inch base, with more than 10 terrain park features accessible from the Rabbit Peak and Alpen Glow lifts,” Bean stated. “Daily tickets are available now with some days priced as low as $14, which includes a $10 resort credit. Season passes are also available, and children aged 12 and under ski for free with a Power Kids Pass.”

Tickets, equipment rentals and lessons should be booked online in advance.

Lee Canyon Sports is also open, where all food and beverage outlets will be serving.

Over the past five years, Lee Canyon has invested $17 million in upgrades, including two new chairlifts, a downhill mountain bike park, the Hillside Lodge, and expanded snowmaking and parking.

Lee Canyon is roughly 85 miles northeast of Pahrump.

Tickets and season passes as well as additional details are available at www.leecanyonlv.com.

For those keeping score, the official start of spring 2025 is Thursday March 19, at 11:06 p.m., EDT.