Winter storm moving through region near Pahrump

By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times
November 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The first major snowstorm of the season was heading toward the mountainous regions near Pahrump, prompting a winter storm warning starting today for an area that includes the Sheep Range, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon and areas of neighboring Inyo County.

“Expect a rapid change from unseasonably warm weather Tuesday to significant snowfall Wednesday (today) into Thursday,” the National Weather Service said in a written statement.

The winter storm warning, which started at 4 a.m. today, Nov. 20, was set to run until 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 for elevations above 6,000 feet.

Heavy snow was projected for those areas.

“Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with the heaviest amounts above 7,500 feet,” the weather service said in its statement.

Gusts to 35 mph were to accompany the mountain storms.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the weather service warned. “Anyone hiking or engaging in other outdoor mountain recreation will be at risk of being trapped by the sudden change in weather.”

The storm is bringing rain to the Pahrump region where temperatures are warmer.

“After one more unseasonably warm day Tuesday, temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler (today) and Thursday, with very slow recovery expected over the weekend,” the weather service said as it tracked the storm. “While confidence is still very low on details such as rain/snow amounts, confidence overall is increasing for the potential for significant impacts associated with this system through Thursday and possibly Friday.”

Sunshine was to return to the area by later Thursday with clear skies forecast in Pahrump for the weekend.

Daily highs were projected to be in the lower 60s with nighttime readings dropping into the lower 30s Saturday night.

