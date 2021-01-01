40°F
Winter Wellness Event provides holiday fun for Pahrump community

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 1, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Parked outside of Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Cente ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Parked outside of Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center, the hay ride wagon sponsored by XPress Diesel and Auto is pictured loaded up with Winter Wellness Event attendees as they prepare to embark on a jaunt around the area surrounding the store.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Wearing face shields for safety, local residents Pam and Phi ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Wearing face shields for safety, local residents Pam and Phil Raneri played Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Winter Wellness Event hosted by Natural Vibes.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A patron of the Winter Wellness Event is seen discussing products with an event vendor.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A patron of the Winter Wellness Event is seen discussing products with an event vendor.

The holiday season in Pahrump is usually jam-packed full of events and activities for the entire community to enjoy but this year things were much more subdued than normal, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting the kibosh on a variety of annual occasions.

However, one local store decided to brave the challenge of navigating the complicated restrictions and guidelines surrounding the pandemic to host its very first holiday community event, with Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center holding its inaugural Winter Wellness Event on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Staged both inside of the store and over a large swath of the parking lot outside, the Winter Wellness Event included an array of fun and excitement for the family, with hay rides, a cookie, hot chocolate and cider station, a crafting table, free massage-chair massages, photo opportunities and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by local residents Pam and Phil Raneri, made a special appearance as well, taking hay rides with the youngsters around the event venue and bringing smiles and joy to all.

There were even some vendors in attendance, a rare sight this year, offering products and goods to the patrons who turned out for the Winter Wellness Event. Vendors present were Krystal LaHaye with Prisms by Krystal, Paparazzi consultant Loyalty Bling, Fitness for $10, Jeff’s Mobile Mechanic and Natural Vibes, which provided a “Spin to Win” prize station that included donations from the wellness center for its services and discounts on its products and merchandise.

“The event went well, we had a great turnout for the limited marketing and time we had to put the event together,” event organizer and Natural Vibes team member Crystal Atwood said afterward. “Everyone who was present had an amazing time.

“We had plenty of crafts as well as hot cocoa and cookies for all to enjoy. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were a delightful addition and they were so happy to be able to spread some Christmas cheer,” Atwood detailed. “They informed me that the was the only event they were asked to participate in this year due to COVID-19. We also had a generous couple, who are clients of ours, who passed out free kids’ coats and clothes to kids in need.”

Atwood added that the Winter Wellness Event was such a pleasant experience, the company is anticipating making it a part of the community’s yearly calendar of events. “We decided that we would love this to be our first annual event,” she remarked.

“Thank you to all who made it possible,” Atwood said with obvious gratitude. “Hunter Demarais Consulting, who helped us organize our event and was present with a booth to promote Pahrump Valley Days, Clean Up Pahrump, who helped spread the word and was present with an informational booth, Tiffany Crystal with The Majestic Eagle for being present with her family to spread Christmas cheer with caroling and helping wherever needed and XPress Diesel and Auto for sponsoring the hay rides with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. We look forward to providing other events in the future for the community.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

