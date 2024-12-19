65°F
Winter Wonder Slam offering a day of free family fun

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Pro wrestlers will battle it out in the ring at Winter Wonder Slam 2024, a free family event brought to the community by Sinn Bodhi and Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Winter Wonder Slam 2023, the inaugural year for the free community event, was a huge success, with Santa and the Grinch helping to add to the festive feeling. This year's Winter Wonder Slam is set for Sunday, Dec. 22.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Winter Wonder Slam 2024 is coming to McCullough Arena this Sunday, giving families a fun, free event to enjoy ahead of Christmas Day. Kids will be able to mingle with the entertainers and Santa Claus and will be treated to free stockings and goodies, while everyone gets to enjoy free concessions.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 19, 2024 - 7:32 am
 
Updated December 19, 2024 - 7:40 am

The holidays are a time of great excitement for the youngsters of the community and what could be more exciting than a rousing round of competitive exploits by talented professional wrestlers?

That’s just what the families of Pahrump will be treated to this coming Sunday as Winter Wonder Slam makes its return to add a touch of adrenaline to the festive season. In partnership with Sinn Bodhi, Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds is holding this no-cost event for the second year running, all with one mission in mind — inspiring joy in the community.

“Don’t miss it! Professional and up and coming pro-wrestling super stars will converge on Pahrump to give our town some world-class, free entertainment,” the event website announced. “Guess who the guests of honor are? Not politicians, not famous folks, it’s Nye County kids! Our goal is smiling kids, smiling adults and smiling entertainers who love what they do for a living.”

On top of all of the feats of athletic prowess, all of the spectators will be able to enjoy free concessions and the children will each receive a stocking and lots of goodies to go with it. There will even be a special toy giveaway at the conclusion of the bouts when the youngsters can get in line to choose their present and mingle with Santa and some of the day’s performers.

“This year’s free pro-wrestling event at the McCullough Arena is tracking to be bigger and better than the inaugural event last year,” Sadler reported with obvious excitement last week. “The support from local businesses in our community has been fantastic and even more than last year. The all-ages show will feature many high-energy wrestling matches. You are sure to see exhibitions of strength, skill and athleticism seldom seen in the entertainment world. DJ Soundz is once again donating his expert equipment and sound skill to give this show the professional feel our community deserves.”

There are still sponsorship opportunities available but businesses and organizations that want to get involved only have until Friday to sign up. Banner Sponsorship costs $75 and allows the sponsor to hang a banner at the event while Booth/Table Sponsorship is $100, giving sponsors the chance to advertise — but not sell — while helping to hand out goodies at the event. Sponsors must provide their own banners and tables.

“Tell a friend or neighbor to join you for a great way to kick off Christmas break!” Sadler encouraged.

The 2nd Annual Winter Wonder Slam will take place Sunday, Dec. 22, beginning at 1 p.m. at the McCullough Arena, inside Petrack Park. Admission is free.

For more information call Sadler at 775-382-2515.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

