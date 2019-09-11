Workshop for rural Nevada business owners, farmers

A workshop is planned in Southern Nevada through an outreach effort to rural Nevada business owners or farmers looking to cut energy costs.

A workshop is planned in Southern Nevada through an outreach effort to rural Nevada business owners or farmers looking to cut energy costs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nevada Department of Business of Industry Office of the Ombudsman of Consumer Affairs for Minorities are co-sponsoring the Rural Energy Workshop from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Sept. 12 at the Mexican Consulate in Las Vegas, 823 S. 6th St.

Laura Chavez, energy coordinator for USDA Rural Development Nevada, and Shawn Kish, program specialist with the Nevada Industry Excellence, will present the workshop with a focus on the benefits of small rural businesses, farmers and ranchers investing in renewable energy systems or energy efficiency improvements.Rural Development recently awarded $1 million in grants for projects in 17 states to help reduce energy costs and increase energy efficiency for small rural businesses, farmers and agricultural producers.

Space at the Sept. 12 event is limited so people are asked by the USDA to RSVP to Miriam Lira-Hickerson at mhickerson@business.nv.gov

The program will be presented in both English and Spanish.

More information about USDA’s Rural Energy Program is available online at bit.ly/2tS5him

Funding remains available in Nevada to assist with development of renewable energy systems or to install energy efficiency improvements, such as new LED lights, new windows or new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.