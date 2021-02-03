12 newcomers join 2021 Nevada Legislature

Twelve newcomers to Carson City — two in the state Senate, 10 in the Assembly — will join the Nevada Legislature when it convenes on Feb. 1.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, hugs Sarah Peters, D-Reno, as female lawmakers walk the chamber in the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, hugs Sarah Peters, D-Reno, as female lawmakers walk the chamber in the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Twelve first-time state lawmakers were among the 21 senators and 42 Assembly members when the 81st session of the Nevada Legislature convened on Monday. Two of the new members join the Senate, 10 join the Assembly; all 12 represent some part of Clark County.

Four are Republicans and eight are Democrats, and while their numbers don’t change the partisan makeup of the Senate, which Democrats control 12-9, two of the new Republican Assembly members helped their party break the Democrats’ supermajority, though Democrats still hold a comfortable 26-16 advantage.

One of the new Assembly Republicans, Annie Black of Mesquite, has chosen not to caucus with her party, saying that other Republicans had opposed her successful effort to unseat a sitting Republican and that the caucus wasn’t conservative enough for her.