Alternative Standards Program students visit sheriff’s office and fire department

During the visit, the hildren met K-9s, saw SWAT trucks and more.

Pizza was enjoyed for lunch back at the sheriff's office before the day ended. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The students also got to meet the Nye County Sheriff's Office SWAT team at the Nye County Training Facility. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

This firefighter showed the children all of the different gear and tools they use in their work. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

At the fire station, the students toured ambulances and fire trucks. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

In addition to the sheriff's office, the children also got to spend time at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station 1 learning about the work of firefighters. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

While inside the law enforcement cars, many of the students used the speakers and lights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

One of the first activities of the day for the children was seeing the inside of patrol vehicles. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

At the start of the day, doughnuts were served to the students. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

After the K-9 demonstration, students had the opportunity to ask the K-9 units questions. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The children also got to see the various gear used to train the K-9s. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

At Petrack Park, the students watched a K-9 demonstration, where they saw the dogs in action. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

During the visit, children from the school got to pet one of the sheriff's office K-9s. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Alternative Standards Program classes, students in a specialized educational environment with integrated life skills, from Rosemary Clarke Middle School recently experienced a glimpse into the inner workings of local first responders’ duties.

“This is a really good outreach for us to do … because it gets them out into public,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times in the morning before the day started. “It gets them interaction with law enforcement. They know that they can trust us. They have a great time. It’s something out of the norm for their school day and so we really love it. It’s a great, great time.”

The field trip earlier this week was the fourth time the sheriff’s office has hosted these students from Rosemary Clarke Middle School.

“It’s a great experience for the students,” Rosemary Clarke Middle School teacher Melissa Jennings explained.

Arrival at the sheriff’s office

The visit on Wednesday, Oct. 7 began at around 8:20 a.m. As students walked off the school bus, sheriff’s office personnel greeted the children.

After the youngsters made their way into the sheriff’s office, everyone took a seat and Nye County Undersheriff Cory Fowles welcomed the students.

Once introductions were complete, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and Sheriff’s Administrative Manager Tammy Engel handed out the American classic sweet breakfast treat of donuts for the children to enjoy.

During breakfast, the students also got to pick out various colorful sunglasses that many wore throughout the day.

In the driver’s seat

Seeing the interiors of deputies’ patrol cars followed donuts. While sitting inside the vehicles, the children talked through the speakers and activated the lights.

Fire station fun

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station 1 was the next stop for the students. Once there, firefighters greeted the children.

At the station, the children took a tour of the building, looked at various vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks and even got to spray a hose.

Up close with police dogs

After finishing at the fire station, the students walked over to Petrack Park, where K-9 units from the sheriff’s office were waiting. There, children pet one of the dogs and also saw the equipment used to train the K-9s.

A demonstration of what the K-9s do in the field closed out this section of the day, along with questions for the law enforcement officers. Then it was off to the Nye County Training Facility.

Meeting a specialized sheriff’s office unit

At the training facility, the students met the sheriff’s office SWAT team and looked through their vehicles. The SWAT team even demonstrated a flash-bang.

Good pies and goodbyes

A pizza lunch at the sheriff’s office substation concluded the day before the children headed back to the school bus.

For more information about the Nye County Sheriff’s Office visit nyecountysheriffsoffice.com or the agency’s Facebook page under its name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com