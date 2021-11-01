75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Amodei won’t run for governor in 2022

By Steve Sebelius Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Eggs and Issu ...
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Eggs and Issues breakfast, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., announced Monday that he will not seek his party’s nomination for governor in 2022, opting instead to run for re-election to his House seat.

The congressman announced the news in a one-sentence release sent shortly before 6 a.m. Nevada time, 9 a.m. in Washington, D.C.

In an interview Monday, Amodei said he would have had to campaign full-time if he’d decided to get into the race, and that meant resigning now and forcing a special election to be called to select his replacement. That wouldn’t have shown respect for his current office, Amodei said.

“This (running for re-election) seems to be the more responsible way to go,” he said.

Amodei, 63, had declared in December that he was considering a bid for governor, saying that incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak “…in some ways has made himself vulnerable to re-election.”

“It’s something where quite frankly we’re gonna look at it,” Amodei said when asked about a possible bid during a Vegas Chamber virtual event. But he added that there would likely be a crowded Republican primary to consider.

In that, the veteran congressman was right. Thus far, the primary field includes former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, businessman Guy Nohra and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.

“The door’s wide open for all comers, which is obvious because just about all have come,” Amodei quipped on Monday. He said he could have competed effectively in the primary had he decided to get in, although many of the major candidates are from the more populous Southern Nevada. (To be sure, the only current Republican statewide elected official — Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske — won her seat while losing Clark County by 50,000 votes but winning every other county in Nevada.)

By staying out of the race, Amodei opted for the politically safer course, continuing to represent the 2nd District seat he’s held since 2011. The district encompasses nearly all of Northern Nevada, including Washoe County, Carson City and rural Republican strongholds such as Elko.

In deciding to skip the race, Amodei also avoids questions about his loyalty to former President Donald Trump. In September 2019, Amodei said he supported an investigation to see if rules were broken during a Trump phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Although Amodei did not say he supported the subsequent impeachment of the president, as a result of his comments, he was not asked in 2020 to reprise his 2016 role as Trump campaign co-chairman in Nevada. (Amodei voted against both attempts to impeach Trump.)

Amodei said his relationship with the former president was good, and that he and Trump have since discussed his comments about the Zelenskiy investigation. On policy, Amodei said, he voted with Trump nearly all of the time. “There were no chinks in that armor,” Amodei said.

The congressman disclosed in 2021 that he’d had surgeries to treat cancer on his kidneys and esophagus, but said he was healthy thereafter.

Amodei began his political career in the Nevada Assembly, and was quickly elected to the state Senate, representing Carson City, where he served for a decade between 1999 and 2010, including as president pro tem. He was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2011, after then-Congressman Dean Heller was appointed to replace former Sen. John Ensign, who resigned from office after an extramarital affair.

Amodei — the lone Republican in Nevada’s congressional delegation — is known for a sardonic wit and for being a pragmatic conservative in the House. He’s also famous for delivering the shortest speeches to the biennial sessions of the Nevada Legislature. He currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno and the McGeorge School of Law in California.

If re-elected, Amodei could be in line for a subcommittee chairmanship on the Appropriations Committee, which the congressman said would be “good for Nevada.”

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is striving to educate the ...
GREG HAFEN II: Reconciliation bill needs reconsideration, before it hurts Nevada
By Greg Hafen II Pahrump Valley Times

The last year and half has been difficult for our nation as a whole. Families and businesses have been impacted all across the country. Recently, skyrocketing inflation has negatively impacted every American in some way. The U.S. used to be energy independent. However, in less than one year, our reliance on foreign energy has increased substantially thanks to extreme policy changes.

 
Open enrollment period for state health insurance exchange begins
By McKenna Ross Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state officials held a briefing Monday to highlight beginning of open enrollment for those wishing to obtain health insurance via the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is pictured speaking ...
Assemblyman Hafen kicks off re-election campaign in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the 2022 primaries just eight months away and the general election to take place roughly one year from now, political hopefuls and elected officials aiming for another term in office are already gearing up for their election campaigns, including Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 27 shows the intersection o ...
Blagg Road improvement bid rejected
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are hundreds of miles of asphalt roads in Nye County, many of which are in need of some attention and repair while others are in need of entire rebuilds, and this is something that the county’s public works department is constantly working toward.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Several Halloween-themed celebrations are planned this week ...
No shortage of Halloween events this weekend
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following a handful of pre-Halloween events last week, several more celebrations are coming up this weekend, as Halloween falls on Sunday, Oct. 31, this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Halloween Costumes for Kids Drive was a big success and ...
Kids Halloween Costume Drive hailed a huge success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Trick or treating is something of a rite of passage in childhood, an experience that brings joy and excitement and one that provides plenty of opportunity for creating memories that will last a lifetime, but for some local families, laying out the cash necessary to fit out their children for Halloween can be quite difficult. Financial struggles sometimes mean that parents must choose between buying costumes for their kiddos and purchasing other much-needed items or paying important bills.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society celebrated 25 years ...
Pahrump Genealogical Society to host inaugural ancestry look-up event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

History can be a very fascinating subject, particularly when learning about one’s own family, and residents of the Pahrump Valley will have the opportunity to do just that this coming November, with a brand new community event slated to take place next Saturday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times PDOP's annual Pumpkin Days returned to Pahrump this past wee ...
Pumpkin Days’ return to Pahrump a smashing success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After two years of anticipation, fall-themed festivities made their way back to Ian Deutch Memorial Park this past weekend, with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program hosting its annual Pumpkin Days event amid a crowd of eager patrons, all of whom were obviously overjoyed to see the return of the fundraiser.