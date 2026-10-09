Anthony Greco discusses bid for county commissioner, District 4

The longtime resident said, ‘the government is too big’ when speaking about his platform.

Anthony Greco is running for Nye County commissioner, District 4. “The government is too big, and that’s one of the things I’m campaigning on: is to make the government smaller,” Greco said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Anthony Greco is seeking the District 4 seat on the Board of Nye County Commissioners.

“I’m actually getting a good reaction from everybody because I’m very positive on my campaign,” Greco told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I’m not going negative. I’m running on my platform and not going after the other person that’s running.”

Greco is a longtime resident who has a background in media, local radio and business. Greco said he discusses government corruption often in his content through Godfather Media.

“I’m here 28 years, but I’ve been following the government for 16 years on a daily basis,” Greco explained. “So it’s like my hobby. I’ve been involved in politics, paying attention to politics for 55 years.”

Greco is an Independent American Party candidate in this year’s contest for county commissioner, District 4.

“I am the chairperson for the Nye County Independent American Party,” Greco elaborated. “I’m also a national committee member for the United States for the Constitution Party.”

Greco said he felt the county government was not working for people and not doing things to help the community, which prompted his bid for the District 4 county commission seat.

“If I’m elected, I want the people to hold my feet to the fire and make sure that I’m doing what I said I was going to do. It’s very important,” Greco emphasized.

Greco noted some of his platform pieces as protecting domestic well owners, conducting a forensic audit on county government, eliminating the residential real estate tax on veterans 65 and older and advocating for smaller government.

“The government is too big, and that’s one of the things I’m campaigning on: is to make the government smaller,” Greco explained.

For more information about Anthony Greco’s campaign for Nye County commissioner, District 4, visit Commission #4 Anthony Greco or 1776 Anthony Greco on Facebook.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com