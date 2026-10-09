Letters to the Editor

Lots of us are having water concerns in Pahrump Valley

Seems everyone is upset over the Manse campus, complaints about water usage – Pahrump Valley Times, Sept. 30, 2026 issue. The Binion ranch project approved 830 single family units and a commercial center.

There either is or is not enough water. People should be concerned with overall development. The county board should be more cautious of permits as water is scarce, limited. Don’t kill the goose.

C. R. Hodgins

Moose thank community for support at fundraiser

On behalf of Moose Lodge 808, many thanks to the community for supporting our fundraiser on October 4th.

Special thanks to Nye County Armory, Mom’s Diner, Nugget Bowling Center, Lakeview Executive Golf Course, 5-10-15 and all of our members who donated raffle prices. Our friends at Ms. Senior Golden Years provided some great entertainment for a truly special night.

Lori Stefani

Chaplain Pahrump Moose Lodge #808

How we vote will directly affect our present, future

Dearly beloved friends, and neighbors,

Here we stand again, on the eve of elections great and small. We, the People, who are truly blessed to live in a country with a representative form of government, born of necessity, as human nature has proven us unwilling, or unable to govern among and between ourselves. The only greater freedom than that given us by God, and defined by the constitutions of our United States, exists in an imaginary place, where government ceases to be, when man has reached a level of responsibility, and self-control, that such governance is no longer necessary, nor desirable. While this ultimate freedom is nearly impossible, should we not strive toward it nonetheless? And if we are not striving toward that ultimate freedom, are we not in danger of losing, through atrophy, those limited freedoms that we do have?

This greatest gift of freedom is bound to a responsibility for certain obligations and duties, which are the natural balance of our God-given rights. And if, in failing to fulfill those obligations and duties, we should find ourselves to have fallen outside of the protective grace that our forefathers saw fit to fight and die for, we should recognize this misstep as an invitation to the return of tyranny, and to correct our course at once. But I digress, as I am wont to do.

As representatives, you are responsible for decisions that will directly affect the present and future of this place that, for better or worse, we all call home. I feel for you, and this weight of responsibility, and I thank you for shouldering that burden. It is not a job that I envy you, as I can only see fit to present myself, and I must humbly admit, that at times even that is a challenge. Therefore, I must marvel at the caliber of men who judge themselves able to represent another who is not a dependent of their own immediate family. May God grant you the patience, wisdom, and courage to carry out this duty faithfully.

In closing, I would remind that you represent the voices of We the People. It should be understood that in representing those constituents, your own voice is not lost. However, it should never be misconstrued that your position magnifies your personal opinions or judgements over that of the will of the people that you have been called to serve. May God bless you and yours, and God bless these United States of America.

Matthew A. Dyck