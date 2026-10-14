Letters to the Editor

Reader: Don’t be too quick judging Trump’s actions

There are grumbles that Trump’s handling of the Iran war will deliver the midterms to the Democrats! I respect the concept and understand the reasoning but let us analyze the whole picture.

Islamic religion calls for the death of all non-believers, thus Iran continually chanted the Iran revolutionary slogan “Death to America” since 1979. They also killed thousands of Americans while developing the method to annihilate us. Only fools would doubt Iran’s intentions!

Seven presidents not only kicked the can down the road for years, but sanctioned Iran’s path to nuclear weapons! Trump acted by destroying Iran’s ability to kill millions of us; yet 95% of the Democrats and 23% of the Republicans disregard Trump’s presidential accomplishments! Even MAGA armchair quarterbacks are predicting we may lose the midterms due to his handling of the war because most, including me, believe we cannot negotiate with Islamic fanatics.

We need to recognize that President Trump is dealing with issues around the world, besides Iran, and doing so with far more intelligence and briefings than the average person. He understands the consequences of losing the midterms, especially after the hostility and opposition he faced leading up to his second term.

Those who voted for Trump but now question his competence over his handling of the war should remember that he is analyzing intelligence unavailable to the public. He must weigh all consequences on the world stage, along with the stakes that losing the midterms would carry for him and those who supported him. Trump is analyzing intelligence and government updates throughout all departments, senior advisers, updates from world leaders, military, diplomatic advisers, economic, and domestic information delivered by meetings, calls, and written reports delivered daily.

Urgent alerts and major threats or crises can be brought to his attention at once, including overnight; yet even patriots worry that his actions will cost us midterms! If midterms are lost it will exist by our generations of Marxist education, foreign intervention, the Democrat Party, the left-wing Democrat Socialists of America, Republican “Never Trumpers”, Rhinos. their voter apathy, Soros, and Communist financing; not to mention aftermaths from Biden’s 9.1% inflation! Not one of these prevented us from annihilation, Trump’s Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury Operations DID!

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)

Will politicians be able to fulfill campaign promises?

We’re hearing all these promises and accusations from all these politicians and their parties, who make good on past promises and who are likely to keep their promises in the future? I do believe that, if given enough power, the Democrats will impeach Trump again, as most of them say, without explaining exactly how that really helps us.

They will also try their very best to make Medicare the law of the land for us but not for them, like Obamacare, which they are exempt from. Medicare is really great if you’re healthy and don’t need medical care. They will tax the rich but find it’s not enough, so they’ll have to tax everyone.

Then there are the things they seldom say beyond lip service, like continuing to crack down on fraud, waste, and abuse. It has been estimated that since the COVID pandemic, there has been between $233 billion and $521 billion annually, much of it from our ‘new or so-called undocumented’ citizens, and some of it ends up in politicians’ pockets. This is 2026; you can figure those totals yourself.

Then there’s what’s been called “the Jim Crow Act” or “the Jim Eagle Act” by our former sharp as a tack president, the Voter ID Bill, when there’s been case after case of voting irregularities uncovered in state after state.

But neither issue seems very important to talk about at any length. Nor do things like how fuel prices will go down after they spent years of effort and resources to close down drilling, refineries, nuclear power plants, and fossil fuel plants, so how’s all these wonderful promises going to happen? Maybe we can get more “hope and change,” right?

David Jaronik