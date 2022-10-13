61°F
Motorcyclist, burro die in collision

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 13, 2022 - 12:41 pm
 
Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto A burro crossing sign warns motorists along Blue Diamond Road near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016.

A collision between a motorcycle and a burro this week resulted in the deaths of both.

The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred on Monday, Oct. 10, along the intersection of Blagg Road and Betty Street at approximately 8:42 p.m.

“Upon arrival we found a motorcyclist versus a burro,” Lewis said. “The motorcyclist had sustained critical injuries and that patient was quickly transported to Desert View Hospital due to the close proximity and was later pronounced deceased. The burro also sustained fatal injuries.”

It’s the eighth fatal crash on Nye County roads in 2022.

Traffic deaths were significantly down here this year, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation, which issued a report last month that said fatalies were 72 percent lower from January through August 2022 than they were for the same period in 2021. NDOT reported just five fatal deaths on Nye County roads from January to August, the report found, compared to 18 the previous year.

But there have been three deaths in recent weeks, which the report did not track.

One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash just after 10 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 11 along Bourbon Street just west of Pahrump Valley Boulevard.

A California man died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 ON Sept. 24 after striking the left rear of a semi-truck.

The driver of the motorcycle who died on Monday after striking the burro has not been identified.

Multiple calls for first-responders

First-responders have seen a number of recent calls in the past weeks.

Earlier on Monday, fire crews were dispatched for a mutual aid assignment in the area of Lovell Canyon and Trout Canyon Road, where they assisted Clark County Fire crews with a brush fire.

“We arrived on occasion and had a brush fire, but it is unknown exactly what the ignition point was,” he said. “There was lightning in the area however. Crews quickly assisted in extinguishing that fire with a commitment time of about three hours and there were no injuries.”

Cooking fire

On Oct. 6, fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire along the 600 block of South Highway 160 at approximately 6 a.m.

“Specifically for the record, it was a cooking fire,” Lewis noted. “We arrived and found a controlled fire on a stovetop; the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no extension and there were no injuries reported.”

Minor collision

Later that day, crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Blagg Road and Comstock at 3:15 p.m., where at least two people were injured, but refused transport to Desert View Hospital.

Vehicle versus pedestrian

Also on Oct. 6, fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 160 and Highway 372 for a vehicle versus a pedestrian collision at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Lewis said crews arrived to find the accident as described, where the pedestrian, who was laying in the middle of the intersection, was transported to Desert View Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Two-vehicle crash

The following day, crews responded to a car versus motorcycle crash at the intersection of First and Center streets at approximately 9:40 a.m.

Though several people sustained minor injuries, all denied transport to Desert View Hospital, Lewis said.

One transported to hospital

Later in the evening, crews were dispatched to a vehicle crash at Highway 160 and Gamebird Road at approximately 7:15 p.m.

“Upon arrival, we found the accident as described with the vehicle in a culvert,” Lewis said. “While there was an initial report of entrapment, we found that the patient had self-extricated. There were injuries and that patient was transported to the local hospital.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

