Motorcyclist struck, killed during high-speed chase in Pahrump, police say

A 43-year-old Pahrump motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a man fleeing police in a high-speed chase, according to an arrest report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

A 43-year-old Pahrump motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a man fleeing police in a high-speed chase, according to an arrest report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. (GoFundMe)

A 43-year-old Pahrump motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a man fleeing police in a high-speed chase, according to an arrest report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that a deputy was in pursuit of a black Honda SUV with speeds reaching over 105 mph.

While in the process of setting up spike strips, the deputy reported that there had been a “major crash” near the intersection of Barney Street and West Bell Vista Avenue and the suspect in the Honda “ran over a guy on a bike” and was running away on foot.

Police identified the suspect as James Weaver, whose age was redacted from the report.

Police said that the motorcyclist, identified as Timothy Dorn, was stopped with his left blinker on at a stop sign. As the suspect approached the intersection at about 90 to 100 mph, police said, he drove around Dorn. Simultaneously, Dorn started to turn east.

“Due to James’ speed and reckless driving, James was unable to avoid a collision,” the report stated. Police said the vehicle struck the left side of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he died.

After Weaver lost control of his vehicle, he fled on foot before a deputy caught up to him and deployed his taser, the report stated. Weaver then attempted to swallow a baggie containing a white substance before he was subdued and taken into custody, police said.

Weaver was found to be in possession of a “crystal-like” substance that police said tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine and a white powder substance that tested presumptively positive for fentanyl.

Weaver faces numerous charges, including reckless driving resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance and DUI with death.

The deputy involved in the chase and apprehension of Weaver was identified as Jonathan Justice, according to police records.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill wrote in an email to the Review-Journal that he could not provide any additional statements due to it being a criminal matter.

Donkeys of Pahrump said in a post shared on social media that the motorcyclist was struck and killed outside its property.

A GoFundMe created by Dorn’s mother-in-law, Shellie Singer, stated that Dorn was on his way to work when the crash occurred.

“He was so very loved by the community they live in and deeply missed by his work family,” Singer wrote in the GoFundMe post. “He was an animal lover, and even his three dogs feel this loss. Most of all, he loved my daughter with every fiber in his body. He was a happy, sweet, and caring person who did not deserve to be taken away from his family.”

Dorn had celebrated his fifth anniversary with his wife Tracey earlier this year, according to his Facebook page.

The fundraiser states that donations received will assist with cremation costs and everyday expenses.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office’s pursuit practices recently came under fire during a separate incident in which one of its deputies used his patrol vehicle to make contact with a motorcyclist during an Aug. 28 pursuit near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street in Las Vegas.

A civilian video surfaced online showing deputy Spencer Hagan, who was in the Las Vegas area as part of a traffic enforcement campaign funded by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, crossing a median in a patrol vehicle and striking a motorcyclist, causing him to tumble across the roadway.