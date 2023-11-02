Nye County deputy shoots, wounds armed man

An officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting of a suspect on the north end of Pahrump.

An officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting of a suspect on the north end of Pahrump.

According to the sheriff’s office social media page, dispatchers received a report of an individual armed with a handgun and threatening suicide in the area of Simkins and Blagg Road at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Upon arrival, deputies and detectives attempted to de-escalate the situation by talking to the man, when he subsequently pointed his firearm in the direction of NCSO personnel, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.

“One NCSO member discharged their weapon, striking the suspect,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Medical aid was rendered on scene and the suspect was transported to the hospital.”

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times on Tuesday that more details would be provided within the coming days.

At present, there is no information on the name, age or gender of the suspect, nor the identity of the officer.

The condition of the suspect remained unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

“At this point, all I can do is give you what’s already been put out,” McGill said. “We will be releasing further information.”

It’s the second officer-involved shooting reported by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in October.

On Oct. 8, a Nye County deputy shot and killed a suspect following a long standoff in the area of Bunarch Road and Linda Street.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide the national Suicide and Crisis Line is available. You can speak to or text message someone 24 hours a day in English or Spanish by dialing or messaging 988.

