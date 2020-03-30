Nye County reported 1 new COVID-19 case in Pahrump on Tuesday, two recoveries

Screenshot Pictured is screenshot of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics' tracker of COVID-19 cases in the state.

UPDATED: Monday, 2 p.m.

Nye County reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Pahrump on its online tracker on Monday. With the new patients, Nye County now has 15 confirmed cases, with two people recovered.

Tonopah had its first reported case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 6.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been spreading across Nevada for the last several weeks. The number of positive cases in the state, at the time of this writing, is 2,971. The number of deaths in the state is 120, according to the data.

For more information, head to tinyurl.com/r9q9d46

Nye County has 13 active cases of COVID-19. The number of patients includes 11 in Pahrump and one in Amargosa Valley and one in Tonopah.

Two people have recovered, one in Pahrump and one in Beatty, according to the county. A total of 15 cases has occurred in Nye County with 440 test results being reported to Nye.

For information on data for Nye County, head to https://www.nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information

Gov. Steve Sisolak, government officials across the nation and some health experts have reported a shortage in the number of test kits needed for COVID-19.

According to information from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, 572,587 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with 42,422 people recovered.

For more, head to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html