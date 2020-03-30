Nye County reports Tonopah’s first COVID-19 case

Screenshot Pictured is screenshot of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics' tracker of COVID-19 cases in the state.

UPDATED: Tuesday 10 a.m.

Tonopah had its first reported case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“There has been a positive test for COVID-19 in Tonopah reported to the county this morning,” a county spokesman said in an email. “This is the first reported positive for that town. That brings the county’s overall number of positive cases to 10, with two of those reported as “recovered” by the state.”

The COVID-19 outbreak has been spreading across Nevada for the last several weeks. The current number of positive cases, at the time of this writing, is 2,087. The number of deaths in the state is 58, according to the data.

For more information, head to tinyurl.com/r9q9d46

With the patient in Tonopah, Nye County has eight active cases of COVID-19. The number of patients includes six in Pahrump and one in Amargosa Valley. Two people have recovered, one in Pahrump and one in Beatty, according to the county. A total of 10 cases has occurred in Nye County with 300 test results being reported to Nye.

For information on data for Nye County, head to https://www.nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information

Gov. Steve Sisolak, government officials across the nation and some health experts have reported a shortage in the number of test kits needed for COVID-19.