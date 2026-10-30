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Pahrump, NV
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Nye County Senior Menus

October 30, 2026 - 4:15 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 2 – November 6.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad w/creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango cup, potato soup;

Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, 4-way blend veggies, muffin, black bean soup;

Wednesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend veggies, pudding/w fruit, cheeseburger soup;

Thursday – Beef stew casserole, lentil/corn w/bacon, brownie, DVH birthday cookies, chicken noodle soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked cod, broccoli, candied carrots, rice, w/w bread, honeydew melon, tortellini soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m. – noon;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.;

Saturday – Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 2 – November 6.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday** – CLOSED (Dinner - 4 to 6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday – French Bread Pizza (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Beef Tacos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Spaghetti w/Chicken and White Sauce (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of November 2 – November 6.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: French toast, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, orange juice;

Tuesday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, zucchini and tomato salad;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Pork chow mein, chopped spinach, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, w/w bread, sliced pineapple;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.

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