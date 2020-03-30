74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye reports 14 COVID-19 recoveries countywide

Staff Report
March 30, 2020 - 9:49 am
 
Updated April 24, 2020 - 9:43 pm

UPDATED: Friday, April 24, 10:30 p.m.

Nye County reported a total of 31 positive cases of COVID-19 on its online tracker on Friday with 14 people recovered.

Pahrump has had a total of 25 COVID-19 cases with 10 people recovered. Two reported cases have occurred in Beatty and Amargosa Valley with both of those patients recovered.

Also, two out of the four people in Tonopah that tested positive this month have recovered, according to the county’s tracker.

Two of the cases in Pahrump are staff members at the Nye County Detention Center and one employee at the Nye County School District.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been spreading across Nevada for the last several weeks. The number of positive cases in the state, at the time of this writing, is 4,398. The number of deaths in the state is 203, according to the data.

For more information, head to tinyurl.com/r9q9d46

Nye County has 17 active cases of COVID-19. According to Nye County’s online tracker, approximately 690 tests have been reported to Nye.

For information on data for Nye County, head to https://www.nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information

Gov. Steve Sisolak, government officials across the nation and some health experts have reported a shortage in the number of test kits needed for COVID-19.

According to information from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, 890,524 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with 96,677 people recovered and 51,017 have died from the virus in the U.S.

For more, head to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

According to Johns Hopkins, nearly 2.8 million people have been infected with the virus in nearly 200 countries and nearly 196,000 people have died globally.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Jazmin Leyva, 28, a production technician at Designs for H ...
WHO wary of notion of ‘immunity passports’
Staff Report

Catching COVID-19 once might not protect you from getting it again, according to the World Health Organization, a finding that could jeopardize efforts to allow people to return to work after recovering from the virus.

A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
New unemployment claims drop, continuing claims up
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 39,496 for the week ending April 18, down 19,145 claims from last week’s total of 58,641.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
DAN SIMMONS: Discover natural adventures during forced slowdown
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As I sit here in isolation, I have been thinking of what it means to the hunter, fisher or people interested in the outdoor experience and found a positive thought on isolation. Outdoor folks have always valued that quiet solitary experience, and now is a good time to pass it on.

Getty Images On Monday, April 20 the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Council of State Chamber ...
U.S. Chamber urges swift enactment of new funding
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce enthusiastically greeted the news Tuesday, April 21 that the administration and Congress have reached a deal to increase funding for small business owners under the CARES Act and called for swift enactment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A College of Southern Nevada professor guides her High Dese ...
Corrections Department turns to distance learning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Corrections is providing adult education and postsecondary education to its offenders thanks to distance learning strategies established with education providers throughout Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Detention Center staff and inmates are wearing p ...
COVID-19 hits jail in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Two detention center staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, April 22, shows some of the la ...
Nye County Commission strikes down new subdivision request
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposed development agreement for the North Canyon Homes subdivision has been shot down by the Nye County Commission but there is opportunity for the applicant, Ken Murphy, to salvage the project if he proves willing to acquiesce to the commission’s desire to see larger lot sizes incorporated into the subdivision design.

(NDOT) Nevada Department of Transportation construction crews at work in Southern Nevada.
NDOT touts recycling efforts on Earth Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation marked Earth Day’s 50th anniversary by outlining the many efforts the agency makes in the areas of conservation and recycling.