Nye reports 14 COVID-19 recoveries countywide

Screenshot Pictured is screenshot of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics' tracker of COVID-19 cases in the state.

UPDATED: Friday, April 24, 10:30 p.m.

Nye County reported a total of 31 positive cases of COVID-19 on its online tracker on Friday with 14 people recovered.

Pahrump has had a total of 25 COVID-19 cases with 10 people recovered. Two reported cases have occurred in Beatty and Amargosa Valley with both of those patients recovered.

Also, two out of the four people in Tonopah that tested positive this month have recovered, according to the county’s tracker.

Two of the cases in Pahrump are staff members at the Nye County Detention Center and one employee at the Nye County School District.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been spreading across Nevada for the last several weeks. The number of positive cases in the state, at the time of this writing, is 4,398. The number of deaths in the state is 203, according to the data.

For more information, head to tinyurl.com/r9q9d46

Nye County has 17 active cases of COVID-19. According to Nye County’s online tracker, approximately 690 tests have been reported to Nye.

For information on data for Nye County, head to https://www.nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information

Gov. Steve Sisolak, government officials across the nation and some health experts have reported a shortage in the number of test kits needed for COVID-19.

According to information from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, 890,524 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with 96,677 people recovered and 51,017 have died from the virus in the U.S.

For more, head to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

According to Johns Hopkins, nearly 2.8 million people have been infected with the virus in nearly 200 countries and nearly 196,000 people have died globally.