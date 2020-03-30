Nye reports new COVID-19 case in Pahrump on Friday

Screenshot Pictured is screenshot of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics' tracker of COVID-19 cases in the state.

UPDATED: Friday, April 17, 10:30 a.m.

Nye County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Pahrump on its online tracker since Monday. With the new patients, Nye County now has 21 confirmed cases, with two people recovered.

Tonopah had its first reported case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 6 with three more reported cases since Monday.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been spreading across Nevada for the last several weeks. The number of positive cases in the state, at the time of this writing, is 3,524. The number of deaths in the state is 142, according to the data.

For more information, head to tinyurl.com/r9q9d46

Nye County has 19 active cases of COVID-19. The number of patients includes 14 in Pahrump and one in Amargosa Valley and four in Tonopah.

Two people have recovered, one in Pahrump and one in Beatty, according to the county. A total of 21 cases has occurred in Nye County with 540 test results being reported to Nye.

For information on data for Nye County, head to https://www.nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information

Gov. Steve Sisolak, government officials across the nation and some health experts have reported a shortage in the number of test kits needed for COVID-19.

According to information from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, 672,303 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with 56,243 people recovered and 33,325 have died from the virus in the U.S.

For more, head to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

According to Johns Hopkins, nearly 2.2 million people have been infected with the virus in nearly 200 countries and over 149,000 people have died globally.