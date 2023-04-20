59°F
Nye school trustees to vote on Duckwater closing, hear update on Tonopah schools

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
April 20, 2023 - 8:47 am
 

Nye County School District trustees will no longer convene in the Duckwater community for its April 27 meeting ahead of a vote that could close the school there, according to an agenda sent out by the district officials.

Instead, trustees will meet in Pahrump and stream their meeting live on the district’s website beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In March, trustees delayed their vote that would close the remote Duckwater School in the northeastern part of county after a trustee said she personally wanted to hear from students, their families and others in the tight-knit community before reaching any decision to shutter the facility.

The school is likely to close because enrollment projections shower fewer than three students could attend in the fall.

Trustees will also hear an update at their meeting next week about Tonopah schools, according to the agenda.

In March, a number of Tonopah students, parents and teachers complained to trustees about the conditions and quality of the schools in their town. District officials have approved construction of the a new elementary school there, but groundbreaking for the project has been delayed.

