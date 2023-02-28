58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFS: Bye-bye Bearded Lady, homesteader meetup & more

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
February 28, 2023 - 11:35 am
 
Updated March 3, 2023 - 10:03 am
(Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times) Bands played at the Bearded Lady's redneck pool party on ...
(Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times) Bands played at the Bearded Lady's redneck pool party on Saturday in Pahrump.
Brent Schanding
Brent Schanding

Bye-bye Bearded Lady

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Revelers really get into the spirit at the Bearded Lady Fou ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Revelers really get into the spirit at the Bearded Lady Fourth of July Redneck Pool Party at the bearded Lady Saloon, 1330 5th St. in 2022.

If you’ve never made it to “Topless Titty Tuesdays” at the notorious Bearded Lady Saloon in Pahrump, you’ve missed your chance.

The iconic Pahrump bar that’s known for hosting outrageous events (we’re talking “Redneck Fourth of July” truck bed pool parties, mustache, mullets and mohawk competitions, ass-shaking challenges and more) announced on Facebook it soon will be relocating to Las Vegas.

A rebranded bar is expected to replace the business at 1330 Fifth St., according to the post, and will remain operated by Bearded Lady owner/operator Kelli Sater.

We’ll update you with more on the plans as they’re available.

The Bearded Lady Saloon opened in Pahrump in January 2020.

It hosted its final Topless Tuesday — a regular promotion where topless girls got $1 off drinks — last week. The last night of live music there was Saturday.

Pahrump ranks among most affordable place for homeowners in Nevada

A new report from data aggregator SmartAsset, ranks Pahrump No. 9 in the state when it comes to affordable living.

Pahrump homes are a bit more affordable than No. 10 Fernley in Lyon County, according to the data, but costlier than No. 8 Cold Springs in Washoe County.

The study examined the average closing costs, property taxes, homeowner insurance rates, mortgage payments and median incomes, and did some math to arrive at an “affordability index.”

According to the ranking, the most affordable town for homeowners in Nevada is Spring Creek, a town of about 14,500 people in Elko County.

While home costs are significantly more expensive there than Pahrump, according to the data, Spring Creek residents earn nearly twice as much as residents here making it easier to own and afford their homes.

Benefits meeting for Test Site workers

The U.S. Department of Labor will host an outreach event beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at the Pahrump Nugget, 881 S. Highway 160, to discuss the benefits available to current and former nuclear weapons workers –including uranium miners, millers and ore transporters – from covered facilities, and their families under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act.

The federal government provides lump-sum compensation and medical benefits to current and former nuclear weapons workers whose illness is the result of their work in the nuclear weapons industry.

To date, the program has paid more than $1.5 billion in compensation and medical benefits to claimants in Nevada, and more than $22.7 billion nationwide.

This event is open to the public and does not require pre-registration.

Staff will be available to assist with questions, claims status and filing. Services are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information call the Las Vegas Resource Center at 866-697-0841.

Calling all homesteaders

Homesteaders and others will have the chance to network when Southern Nye Grange #30 hosts an open house from 1 to 2 p.m on Saturday, March 4, at 7810 Jane Ave. in Pahrump.

The grange promotes community service and homesteading and provides a network for those who raise livestock.

Homesteading has surged during the pandemic as more people turn to sustainable agriculture practices on their own land.

For more information, contact Glenna at 775-378-2265.

Chamber to host members-only luncheon

Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business luncheon for its members from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at the Pahrump Nugget, 881 S. Highway 160.

The luncheon is $30 for members; $35 for guests of members. Register for the event on the Chamber’s website.

Got a business tip for this column? Contact Editor Brent Schanding @bschanding@pvtimes.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mountain Falls neighbors say they have a dirty problem
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Poof-dirt is causing issues after leaking water line repair there, according to a dozen in the south Pahrump master-planned community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This rendering shows what Nye County and the town of Pahrum ...
$1M secured for fairgrounds community center
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fairgrounds has been a focus of development for government officials for several years. Progress on the 427-acre site has been steady with a bulk of the work completed to date paid for by grants.

Pahrump man remains at-large after 3-hour standoff with SWAT team
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Authorities surrounded the residence of Anthony Bell, 27, Wednesday night and sheriff’s office deputies, detectives and SWAT team members evacuated neighbors from nearby homes.

Courtesy Nye County Schools
Duckwater School likely to close as enrollment drops
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Nye County Assistant Superintendent Kyle Lindberg told the Pahrump Valley Times, only five kids are currently enrolled there. Enrollment could fall to just two students for the 2023-24 academic year, according to district projections, and most agree that keeping the school open hardly makes sense.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times All of the Nye County Sheriff's Office's patrol vehicles ar ...
Nye commissioners allocate $286k for new NCSO radar units
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In February, the Nye County Commission allocated $268,200 in revenue collected from a Public Safety Sales Tax to purchase new radar units for the department’s entire patrol fleet.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd of Beatty residents attended ...
‘Don’t fence me in’ — Beatty says solar projects just not a match for town
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — People here on the whole, continue to oppose the development of solar-energy projects in areas near the town. A sizable crowd showed up for the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s Utility Scale Solar Projects Workshop on Monday, Feb. 27 where Nye County Director of Planning Brett Waggoner told them that he was there to get their input. “It’s your meeting,” he said. “I just want it to be productive.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veterans will be able to connect with all sorts of organizat ...
6th annual Veterans Extravaganza a ‘one-stop-shop’ for military resources
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 6th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza is set for Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. Here’s what you need to know.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kenny Bent
69-year-old Pahrump man ID’d in fatal shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed early Tuesday evening Feb. 21, as 69-year-old Kenny Bent, of Pahrump. Bent’s son remains hospitalized after a man allegedly opened-fire on them.