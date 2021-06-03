104°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

These bills failed in the 2021 Legislature session

By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 3, 2021 - 3:09 pm
 
Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 1 ...
Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY – The Legislature wrangled 959 bills in its 2021 session – 496 in the Assembly and 463 in the Senate – and 74 resolutions, for a total of 1,033 pieces of legislation.

Lawmakers enacted 515 of the bills, sending them on to the governor. So more than half of all legislation died along the way, failing to meet deadlines for action in committee or on the Assembly or Senate floor.

A few lasted all the way to the end, at least on paper – “zombie” bills still technically alive but with little or no chance of being enacted.

A few died in the last two weeks – Assembly Bill 209 would have banned the de-clawing of cats for mere convenience. Of greater moment, Assembly Bill 395, which would have banned capital punishment, got a formal announcement of its demise. Both passed the Assembly but were not taken up by the Senate.

Here are a few for which the bell tolled officially only at final adjournment, or close to it:

For the terminally ill: Assembly Bill 351 would have allowed terminally ill patients to self-administer a life-ending medication. Introduced March 22, it got one hearing on April 9 and was referred out of committee with no recommendation on April 13. Exempted from deadlines, it was sent to the Assembly Ways & Means committee on April 14, and that’s where it stayed for the rest of the session. The measure has been introduced repeatedly in recent years, but has never found enough support among lawmakers.

Student loan policing: Assembly Bill 382 would have regulated student loan servicers and established rights for student borrowers on private loans. Introduced March 23, the bill required a two-thirds majority in both houses to pass. It fell one vote short of that margin in the Assembly on May 28 and saw no further action.

Certifying midwives: Assembly Bill 387 would have established state licensing for midwives. Introduced March 23, it also required a two-thirds majority vote in each house and made the cut in the Assembly on May 28 on a 28-14 vote. Three days later, on the session’s last day, it lost in the Senate by just one vote, 13-8.

Transgender help: Senate Bill 139 would have required Medicaid and private health insurers to cover treatments related to gender dysphoria, a psychological condition suffered by transgender people whose gender identity conflicts with the sex they were assigned at birth. Introduced Feb. 22, it was exempted from deadlines and referred to the Senate Finance committee after passing out of another committee. It went no further.

Keep the lights on: Senate Bill 232 would have required the daytime use of headlights on two-lane highways by most vehicles, including farm equipment and animal-driven vehicles. Introduced March 15, it was exempted from deadlines and passed out of committee on April 6, but referred to the Senate Finance Committee for further consideration. It didn’t get any.

An extra buck: Senate Bill 437 would have raised an administrative fee charged in Justice Court in certain proceedings from $1 to $2. Introduced May 4, it needed a two-thirds majority to pass. It lost in the Senate by two votes on May 19, was reconsidered there the same day and passed 14-7, but died in the Assembly on the last day of session, 26-16.

Policing casino gun bans: Senate Bill 452 would have helped casinos with gun bans enforce their rules by allowing staff to call police on offenders directly, instead of investigating possible violations first. The bill was borne out of another successful gun bill banning so-called ghost guns, which lack serial numbers and can’t be traced. Introduced May 18, SB452 drew unusually broad-based opposition but made it out of committee and squeaked through the Senate on May 26 by one vote, 11-10. It went nowhere in the Assembly.

Redrawing the lines: Finally, Senate Bill 462 was an 11th-hour Republican-sponsored measure to create a reapportionment committee to oversee the redrawing of legislative districts this year based on the latest census. Introduced May 29, it was pretty much dead on arrival, referred to committee and forgotten.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office and Nevada Highway Patrol a ...
Motorcyclist dies in crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a motorcyclist discovered along Bell Vista Road near the shooting range on Thursday June 3.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Touro University Physician Assistant student Aanchal Shaha ...
Coronavirus positivity rate declines again in Nevada
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s two-week coronavirus test positivity rate continued to decrease on Wednesday, one day after reaching its lowest point in nearly a year .

Screenshot This screenshot shows just a few of the notable musical entertainers that will take ...
Pahrump Music Festival kicks off Thursday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many weeks of eager anticipation and building excitement, the Pahrump Music Festival is now right around the corner and the town is in store for a full four days of festive fun at Petrack Park.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Following an unconventional graduation observance last year, ...
Pahrump Class of 2021 ceremony complete
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For the Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2021, Friday evening’s commencement ceremony is now a fond memory.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Veterans Appreciation Barbecue attende ...
DAV hosting Veterans Appreciation BBQ this Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit organization made up of former military service members who are dedicated to bettering the lives of their fellow veterans. Through a wide variety of efforts and activities, the DAV helps encourage and enable veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity, and locally, one of those enterprises is the DAV Chapter #15’s annual Veterans Appreciation Barbecue.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The town of Tonopah's request for $150,000 to fund the purch ...
Nye County prioritizes coronavirus block grant applications
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has created quite a bit of fallout over the past 14 months but not all has been negative, with certain positive highlights coming out of the public health crisis.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice currently has two ...
Pahrump Cardiology ready to open a third facility
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Cardiology is continuing to expand with new services and a third location on the way thanks to the growing demand for health care services.