Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Sandy Maxwell conducts Beginners Belly & Folkdance lessons for senior women every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1370 W. Basin Ave. “All dancing builds confidence,” says Sandy, who has seen so many students improve flexibility, grace, and self-image during her 25 years of coaching the fine art of dance. $7 per session; wear comfortable clothing and foot gear. Sandy dances barefoot! (Sandy Maxwell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s as if the Pahrump Fall Festival launches all of us at astonishing speeds, like steel balls in a pinball machine, into October activities. Study the field, pull back the plunger, and plan your flipper and slingshot trajectories to hit these fascinating targets on the playfield of fall opportunities this week. Ding, ding, ding. High score! Hey, you’re really good at this. Signs of a misspent youth?

The Grape Stomp at Charleston Peak Winery happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Competing teams will be squishing barrels of grapes, as you enjoy live music, wine and beer tastings, food trucks, and local vendors. Tickets start at $5 for admission only or paired with six tastings for $25. Rick Scanlan performs live music from 12 noon to 2 p.m. 3810 Winery Road.

“Pahrumpkin Patch” is back for its fourth year at Green Life Produce on Saturday, located at 6640 Hawkins Way. Fall vibe activities begin at 4 p.m., and run until 7 p.m. The docket includes a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin patch, free face painting, a costume contest at 6:15 p.m., food trucks, local vendors, and a free photo area. Danny Pillman will be performing live music for good measure.

The calendar says October, so where is our Oktoberfest? It’s at Our Lady of the Valley on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. $15 adult meal includes bratwurst, sauerkraut, spaetzle, potato salad, roll, pretzel, and for dessert, spitzbuben cookie, or brownie. Cash bar with draft beer will be available. Takeout will be available, but then you’ll miss the Polka music. Shame. 781 E. Gamebird.

A unique option is the “Blessing of the Cane” at Desert Cane Distillery. Tickets are $25 for the Saturday event which begins at 3 p.m. and includes a basic barbecue meal. “Join us for a special blessing to honor the sugarcane, our rum, and the people who make it all possible.” Live music, singing, and even karaoke to round things out. Head over to the Wheeler Springs Plaza, 921 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #406.

Drum roll, please. Are you holding the winning $10,000 raffle ticket? Find out at the Pahrump Valley Rotary $10,000 Extravaganza, celebrating our U. S. of A. Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Saddle West Showroom. Lucky $10,000 raffle tickets are $100 apiece, with only 350 being sold. Those are nice odds. Dinner is an additional $30 per person, and features a meal of mesquite-grilled chicken and carved roast beef. “Wear your best red, white, and blue.” For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact Sheree Stringer at 775-209-5104, Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681, or Debra Beatty at 775-513-0328. Saddle West is located at 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

Amber Tumbarello has announced that Homeschool Bowling events have returned for the third year this fall through December 2026. Every Wednesday, children ages 2 to 18 can bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. The snack bar will be open most days.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

■ Senior women beginners Belly and Folkdance lessons every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1370 W. Basin Ave. $7 per session; wear comfortable clothing and foot gear. Call Sandy Maxwell at 360-457-7035 for more information.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Toscha Comeaux performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Classically trained, her passion lies within jazz and rhythm & blues. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Whiskey Maiden performs a lively mix of gritty country, classic rock, and modern favorites at the Pahrump Nugget on the Sports Book Bar stage from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop with their expanded set lists which now include Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Doobie Brothers, Ace, John Waite, and the Eagles at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

■ Pahrump Valley Garden Club meets the second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave. Annual membership is $12 for one person or $21 for a couple. For more information, call the Garden Club at 775-537-7553.

■ Charleston Peak Winery Grape Stomp from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to all ages. Grape stomping competitions, live music including Rick Scanlan, wine and beer tastings, food trucks, and local vendors. Tickets start at $5. $25 includes wine tastings. 3810 Winery Rd. 775-751-7800.

■ Nyespace Makers Meet: Beading at Makerspace Workshop any time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ “Blessing of the Cane” at Desert Cane Rum Distillery starts at 3 p.m. Live music, singing, karaoke. $25 ticket includes basic barbecue. In the Wheeler Springs Plaza at 921 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 406. 775-505-4178.

■ Green Life Produce 4th Annual “Pahrumpkin Patch” free community event begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Buy a pumpkin which was grown on-site, carve it from 5 to 6 p.m. (they’ll provide the tools), and enter it into the contest. Costume contest at 6:15 p.m. Free face painting, free photo area; food trucks and local vendors on site, too. Live music by Danny Pillman. 6640 Hawkins Way. www.greenlifeproduce.com.

■ Oktoberfest at Our Lady of the Valley parish hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Adult ticket of $15 and child’s ticket of $7 is the key to a celebration of great food, fun, and Polka music. 781 E. Gamebird. 775-727-4044.

■ The Soroptimists of Pahrump Valley are hosting a Bunco Night at the NyE Communities Coalition beginning at 5 p.m. Soups, salad, and dessert will be served. Cost is $25 per person. Contact Marisa at 209-769-1555 or email her at noni95@sbcglobal.net to purchase tickets. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Jonny Bird performs his all-request show at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. From classic rock and country to Motown, disco, and crooner classics, he’s got something for everyone.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy rock favorites from Elton John, Carole King, the Doors, and Moody Blues. Then she’s liable to swing into the soulful harmonies of Stevie Wonder, some Smokey Robinson, and Broadway musical/movie hits, interspersed with the soothing classical melodies of the masters: Beethoven, Chopin, and Debussy. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ So Not So performs rock classics with a unique edge at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Higher Ground performs a high-energy mix of country, rock, R&B, and pop with their expanded set lists which now include Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Doobie Brothers, Ace, John Waite, and the Eagles at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

■ Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Open Mic Fun at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands, solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

■ April Fools band performs at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. Nobody seems to be certain what they play. Shrug your shoulders and go with it. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Rotary Club $10,000 Cash Extravaganza event at Saddle West Showroom from 4 to 8 p.m. $100 raffle ticket purchase required. Dinner is an additional $30 per person. 1220 S. Hwy. 160. Call or text Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681 for more information.

■ Ali Murphy and Hailey Fafel, a passionate piano and vocal duo, perform your favorite musical theatre classics at The Wine Down Nevada from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations suggested.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex, located at 4767 S. Hwy 160, offers 45-minute clinics Monday through Wednesday this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 4:15 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Free line dancing class each Monday at the Coyote’s Den. Basic practice from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a half-hour of Intermediate-level practice and fun. All skill levels welcome! 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Tumbleweed Tales II poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Desert Valley Marketplace, 3280 Bell Vista Ave. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-727-8545.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

■ Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “The best performances come from the heart, not a perfect vocal pitch.”

FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services 2026 Pumpkin Decorating Contest now through October 23rd. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character, and decorate with no carving. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Each entry must include contestant’s full name, phone number, age, and the character their pumpkin represents. Painted and decorated pumpkins will be on display throughout October. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 26th through the 29th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first-, second-, and third-place ribbon.

Spooktacular Poker Run 2026 happens October 16-17, including free Trunk or Treat for the entire Pahrump community on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Saddle West parking lot at 1220 S. Hwy. 160. Poker Run registration cost is $75. The coordinator reported this past week that 140 drivers were registered already, and she expects 250 to 300 registered by next week. Drivers will meet on Saturday, October 17 at 8 a.m. for the national anthem, and then head out by 8:30 a.m. Consult www.SpookyPokerRun.com for all of the essential details.

No need to decide any longer. The Catholics and the Golfers (definitely not mutually exclusive groups) have come to a very cordial compromise regarding their conflicting car show date. Shine up your fine ride, then enter the Knights of Columbus car show at Our Lady of the Valley on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Contact Mike with the Knights at 310-721-0772. The Lakeview Executive Golf Course has rebranded their Car and Bike Show to “The Veterans Appreciation Show” and rescheduled for Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Joe with Lakeview is waiting to hear from you at 775-209-5818. Chivalry lives and flourishes in Pahrump.

The e-Waste Recycling Event will be returning to the Pahrump Community Library on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930. For a comprehensive list of accepted items, please consult https://www.pahrumplibrary.org/e-waste-recycling-3

Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is proud to announce the 17th Annual “PDOP Pumpkin Days” organized for Thursday, October 22nd through Sunday October 25th at Ian Deutch Park, 1600 Honeysuckle St. Thanks, PDOP! They’ll have it all: the pumpkin patch, hay rides, hay pyramid, straw jump, hay maze, petting zoo, face painting, turtle train rides, fire trucks, police cars, haunted house, riding bull, photo ops, and a kids’ costume parade. $7 per person or $10 for a wristband to access the event throughout the entire weekend. Monster Dash will be Saturday, October 24th beginning at 8 a.m. What are you going to wear?

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.