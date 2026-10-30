Halloween: Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Aloha vibes return to the valley next weekend

Debate event showcases races for sheriff, commission, District 5 and justice of the peace

The Pahrump Moose Lodge will host a trunk-or-treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 and this is just one of the many Halloween events families can take advantage of this holiday weekend. (Randy Gulley/Pahrump Moose Lodge)

Gather closer, if you dare … and let the darkness descend as we remember the sinister, bone-chilling voice-over of iconic actor Vincent Price in Michael Jackson’s haunting music video, ‘Thriller.’

“Darkness falls across the land

“The midnight hour is close at hand

“Creatures crawl in search of blood

“To terrorize (our) neighborhood.”

-Rod Temperton, English songwriter

Now that we have invited sufficient All Hallow’s Eve spookiness to swirl into our consciousness, let’s study the sweet - and scary - bounty of Halloween activities carefully curated below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

■ Spring Mountain Karting Complex, located at 4767 S. Hwy. 160, offers 45-minute clinics Friday through Wednesday this week with time slots at 9 a.m. all the way to 4:15 p.m. $90 per driver; 15 students per time slot. Must be age 15 or older, and at least 56” tall. Contact SMK at 775-727-3990 or info@springmountainkarting.com to R.S.V.P.

■ Senior women beginners Belly and Folkdance lessons every Friday at the Pahrump Senior Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 1370 W. Basin Ave. $7 per session; wear comfortable clothing and foot gear. Call Sandy Maxwell at 360-457-7035 for more information.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Dennis & Mary perform at Desert Cane Rum Distillery from 5 to 8 p.m. Halloween costumes encouraged. In the Wheeler Springs Plaza at 921 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 406. 775-505-4178.

■ Pahrump residence “Fear Factory.” 4050 W. Victoria St. Friday 6 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.

■ Free Halloween Train rides on the Southern Pahrump Lines, curated by the locomotive enthusiasts at 4821 Laute Dr. 6 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Southernpahrumplines@yahoo.com

■ “The Last Campfire at Camp Downfall” presented by Hallowpine Haunts. at 6 p.m. Costumed characters, lights and decorations. Free entry, ages 13+. North Bannavitch St. near Quail Run Road. Donations accepted.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Pahrump residence “Haunted Drive-thru.” 4671 Rancho Rd. off Corbin and Charleston Park. After dark.

■ Pahrump residence “Creepers and Crawlers.” 420 Sundowner Place. After dark.

■ “Night at the Museum” movie presentation at The Studios. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; motion picture begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6, snack pack for $6 or a la carte pricing. $19 for a family pack of 4 admissions and 4 snack packs. 2160 E. Calvada Blvd. 702-528-6797.

■ Pahrump residence “Graveyard Walkthrough.” 5301 Deanna St., 7 to 10 p.m.

■ Dr. Jekyll’s Gothic Carnival, a “hauntingly entertaining” 15- to 20-minute live game show, followed by a journey through a haunted house. Multiple shows running throughout each night from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Calvada Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults, or less for military veterans, children, and seniors. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste.1.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

TRUNK or TREAT LOCATIONS FOR FRIDAY - alphabetical

■ Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Rd., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ Pahrump Car Meets car club at Circle K, Gamebird and Homestead, 6 p.m.

■ **Pahrump Family Medical, 1280 E. Calvada Blvd., 4 – 7 p.m.** (Bring your completed coloring contest entry!)

■ Pretty Petite Boutique, 1360 E. Hwy. 372, Suite #4B, 5 – 7 p.m.

■ Red Barn Sheds, 930 Buol Rd., 6 p.m.

■ Sagecut Studios, 1360 E. Hwy. 372, Suite #4C, 4 – 6 p.m.

■ Shenanigan’s Pub, 1330 E. Calvada Blvd., 4 – 7 p.m.

■ Sky’s Cards & Video Games, 2400 E. Basin Ave. Suite #3, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

■ **Top Dog Real Estate, 1210 E. Basin Ave. #6, 5 – 8 p.m.** (Bring your completed coloring contest entry!)

■ Wheeler Springs Plaza, 921 S. Hwy. 160, 6 – 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 - HALLOWEEN

• New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

• 13th Annual Halloween Spooktacular from 5 to 8 p.m. at Petrack Park. Trick-or-treating, costumes, fun, free candy. Everyone is welcome. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

• 16th Annual “Safe Night at the Lake” Halloween celebration at Lakeside Casino and RV Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating throughout the RV park, decorated sites, food vendors. 5870 Homestead Rd.

• Pahrump residence “Fear Factory.” 4050 W. Victoria St., Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.

• Rick Scanlan performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

• Free Halloween Train rides on the Southern Pahrump Lines, curated by the locomotive enthusiasts at 4821 Laute Dr. 6 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Southernpahrumplines@yahoo.com

• “The Last Campfire at Camp Downfall” presented by Hallowpine Haunts. Begins at 6 p.m. Costumed characters, lights and decorations. Free entry, ages 13+. North Bannavitch St. near Quail Run Road. Donations accepted.

• Pahrump residence “Haunted Drive-thru.” 4671 Rancho Rd. off Corbin and Charleston Park. After dark.

• Pahrump residence “Creepers and Crawlers.” 420 Sundowner Place. After dark.

• Pahrump residence “Graveyard Walkthrough.” 5301 Deanna Street. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dr. Jekyll’s Gothic Carnival, a “hauntingly entertaining” 15- to 20-minute live game show, followed by a journey through a haunted house. Multiple shows running throughout each night from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Calvada Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults, or less for military veterans, children, and seniors. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste.1.

• Haunted Hubb Halloween party at (you guessed it) The Hubb beginning at 7 p.m., with No Apologies band performing at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

• Halloween Bash at Wild Side Tavern with music, karaoke, and costume contest (cash prizes). Party starts at 8 p.m. 2101 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Halloween party at Rhinestones Country Bar and Dance Hall begins at 8 p.m. Costume contest with prizes (NHL hockey tickets, drinks, T-shirts, keychains); winner announced at midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

• Halloween party at Saddle West Resort and Casino begins with The Lineup band performing arena rock anthems, and classic rock from 8 to 10 p.m. Costume contest with cash prizes at 9 p.m. Register between 8 and 8:59 p.m. 1220 S. Hwy. 160. 775-727-1111.

TRUNK or TREAT LOCATIONS FOR SATURDAY - alphabetical

• Bikers Against Bullying at Low Side Cigar Lounge, 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd., 4 – 7 p.m.

• D & J Electrical at Seemoore’s Ice Cream, 70 E. Hwy. 372, 5 – 8 p.m.

• Denny’s, 240 S. Hwy. 160, 5 – 7 p.m.

• Highway 372 Plaza, 1190 E. Hwy. 372, 5 – 7 p.m.

• Jackpot Joanie’s Casino, 820 East St., 5 – 7 p.m.

• Lakeview Executive Golf Course, 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr., 5 – 8 p.m.

• Pahrump Moose Lodge #808, 1100 2nd St., 4 – 7 p.m.

• Red Barn Sheds, 930 Buol Rd., 6 p.m.

• Smith’s Food and Drug, 601 S. Hwy. 160, 5 – 8 p.m.

• Spooky-Eye at the Calvada Eye, Calvada Blvd. and Walt Williams Dr., 5 – 8 p.m.

• VFW Riders at VFW Post #10054, 4651 Homestead Rd., 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 - DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS

• Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

• Open Mic Fun at Elks Lodge #2796 every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The public is welcome. Grab lunch and take the mic. All ages. Singers, comedians, guitar players, bands, solo acts and groups. Family-friendly fun. 2220 E. Basin Ave. For more information call Debbie at 209-603-9538 or 775-751-2796.

• Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

• Line dancing 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2

• Pahrump Valley Times Coloring Contest entry deadline at participating businesses today. Closing hours vary; the majority are open until 4 p.m. Best of luck! Nine mystery prizes are at stake. You can’t win if you don’t enter.

• Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 - ELECTION DAY

• “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

• Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796 every first, third, and fifth Tuesday, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players to answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

• Homeschool Bowling every Wednesday this fall for children ages 2 to 18. Bowl two games for $5. Price includes shoe rental. Meet at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center for 1 p.m. start-up. Contact Amber Tumbarello at pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com for more information. 681 NV-160.

• Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

• Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

• Italian Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

• Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m., 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

• Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

• “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30, a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

• New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

• Line dancing 6 to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

• Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

• Thursday Night Open Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2163.

KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

FRIDAY

• Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

• Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m., 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Lakeview Executive Golf Course has branded their Car and Bike Show “The Veterans Appreciation Show” and scheduled for Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Joe with Lakeview is waiting to hear from you at 775-209-5818.

Hele Mai Productions is bringing more aloha, ohana, and island culture to the desert at their “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival in Pahrump’s Petrack Park on Saturday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, Hawaiian cultural learning, vendors, and Hawaiian entertainment. The Tribe Motorcycle Club will also have a children’s toy drive donation collection site set up to benefit local keiki (kids) this holiday season.

There are a few tickets left for the Cake n’ Canvas cake decorating class scheduled for Sunday, November 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Artesian Cellars. Cost is $35 per person. Sign up at www.artesiancellars.com.

The Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 will be hosting a special Veteran’s Pancake Breakfast free to all veterans with ID cards from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 8. The meal will consist of pancakes, applewood smoked bacon, orange juice, and coffee. Non-veterans may dine for $7 per person. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Free Pahrump Community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are on the books for TG Day and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up to volunteer at https://pahrumpholidaytaskforce.com/

Email your upcoming event announcements to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com. Include photos from past events when possible.