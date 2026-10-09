Which ZIP code is the hottest buyer’s market in Nevada?

One ZIP code in Southern Nevada beat out all other ZIP codes in the state when it comes to the strongest buyer’s market recently.

The 89061 ZIP code in Pahrump ranked 67th in the country as a top buyer’s market during the second quarter of 2026, according to a Consumer Affairs report. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump’s ZIP code of 89061 ranked as the 67th top buyer’s market in the country in the second quarter of 2026, according to new data.

Consumer Affairs looked at more than 6,000 ZIP codes across the country from April to June and found that only 7 percent of homes in the country sold above list price, which is well below the national average of 23.5 percent for that time period on average.

Homes across America typically sell for 98 percent of the asking price, one of the lowest levels in years.

“In this part of Pahrump, homes spend a median of 126 days on the market — almost double the national median of 60 days,” reads the report about 89061. “For buyers, that can mean more time to shop and greater negotiating power.”

The second highest buyer’s market in the state was 89109, which encompasses a large part of the Strip, including the Westgate and Planet Hollywood. There are a few scattered high-market condos within that ZIP code.

Ella Gomes, a media relations specialist for Consumer Affairs, said a Sparks ZIP code (89434) comes in on the other end of the spectrum.

“This part of Sparks has just two months of supply, meaning it would take two months to sell all homes on the market in 89434 if there were no new listings,” she said in an email. “Around 32.1 percent of homes in the area sell above asking price, which is higher than the national rate of 23.5 percent.”

Homes in that specific Sparks ZIP code usually spend approximately 31 days on the market, according to Consumer Affairs, which is around half of the national median of 60 days.

Also, 67.3 percent of the homes in that area are off the market in two weeks, which is double the U.S. average of 37.1 percent.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.