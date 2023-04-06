Women’s Fair in Pahrump to focus on health, beauty and business

The Women’s Fair will be held on Saturday, April 15 at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event will run until 3 p.m.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at the Women's Fair 2022, hosted by Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley. The 2023 event is set for April 15 at the NyE Communities Coalition.

Soroptimist International is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of girls and women across the globe and right here in the Pahrump Valley, the local Soroptimist club is striving to ensure the area’s girls and women have access to all of the resources, services and products they need to live full, happy and healthy lives.

“Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be hosting another one of its fantastic community events, the Women’s Fair 2023,” current club president Linda Fitzgibbons announced this week. “The event is free to the public and will have multiple vendors showcasing products and services beneficial to women’s health, welfare and sheer enjoyment.”

The local group first branched out into the world of resource fairs in 2019 and its inaugural event, held at the Pahrump Nugget with 17 total vendors, was hailed as a big success.

Despite the advent of COVID-19 the following year, which put a temporary pinch on the event, the popularity of the group’s first Women’s Fair was such that the ladies of the Soroptimist club were not about to allow it to fade into the pre-pandemic past. Originally dubbed the “Women’s Health and Wellness Fair”, the event may have had its name shortened but its mission remains the same, connecting the valley’s women with products, services and resources geared toward bettering their lives overall.

Set for next Saturday, the Women’s Fair 2023 will feature an array of vendors focusing on many different aspects of women’s lives. Health and wellness will, of course, be at the forefront but the Soroptimist club knows that stimulating aesthetic senses can be very inspiring as well, so there will be plenty of vendors providing information on fashion, style, jewelry, accessories and home decor and design. With financial stability a key factor for a successful life, exhibitors offering education on business and finances will be on hand too.

The Women’s Fair will be held on Saturday, April 15 at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event will run until 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information contact club president-elect Nancy Davis via email at SIPVPresElec@gmail.com or by calling 702-289-6425.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com