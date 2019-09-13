65°F
Community

List: Support meetings in Pahrump region

September 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Gamblers Anonymous

Universal Wisdom Church, 111 Frontage Road, Suite B.

Al-Anon

Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers.

Hotline – 702-615-9494, www.nevadaal-anon.org

Desert View Hospital, Wednesdays, 5:00-6:00 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking. For info 240-344-7136.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 209-938-9094.

1230 S. Loop Road, Suite 2, Thursdays, 5 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking, 775-750-0181 or 775-401-1267 for info.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Hotline – 775-513-7975, www.aa.org

Pahrump Meeting Schedule:

aameetingspahrump.org

Call 775-513-7975 for meeting schedules in Pahrump, Tecopa, Sandy Valley and Beatty.

Recovery themed drop-in social club: First Step Club, 1061 Second St., Suite B, 727-9367.

Narcotics Anonymous

First Step Club, 1061 Second Street, Ste. B, 727-9367.

Oasis Outreach, 1061 Second St., Ste. A.

Overeaters Anonymous

Pahrump Community Library, Big Horn Room, Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m., for info call 530-755-6123.

Grief Counseling

Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 775-209-2535.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suite A/B, 751-6700.

Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite A, 727-7000.

St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene, meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month, 537-1115.

Celebrate Recovery

Christ-centered recovery group, meets every Friday at 7 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., meets at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road.

Caregiver Support

Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. A, 727-7000.

Caregiver Friendship Group, email Ruth at mojavebug@yahoo.com.

Depression Recovery

Adventist Building, 477 Blagg Road, 513-6202.

Diabetes Support

No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 513-6722.

Domestic violence/ sexual assault

No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.

Dementia Friendly Pahrump

Caregivers and loved ones welcome, 2nd Friday of the month. Call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 for more information.

Alzheimer’s Support

NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m., 537-2082 or 513-6418.

Prostate Cancer Support

Group meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Desert View Hospital “lower-level” training room. For questions call, 702-379-3449.

Pahrump Friends of Parkinson’s

•Humana Building/Healthcare Partners, 1397 S. Loop Road, Suite 102, First Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. – 11:15, for more info contact Kelly Stillwell at 702-207-9561.

Better Breathers Club

• Desert View Hospital, meet at front entrance, 10 a.m., third Thursday of every month. 751-7507

TOPS Club International

•Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 Wilson Road, Wednesdays 5-6 p.m., 537-1091.

• Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road, Wednesdays 8-9 a.m., 537-7881.

• Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., Fridays 8-9 a.m., 751-8532.

Reformers Anonymous

•Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite, 537-1328.

Friends and Family of Incarcerated Persons

• Call 702-223-6600 for nearest location.

LDS Family Services Addiction Recovery

• LDS Church, 921 E. Wilson Road, 513-0822, 513-0749 or 702-445-0901.

