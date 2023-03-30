PAHRUMP EVENTS | A list of local events

PCP alert has been issued for Pahrump this week. There’s so much going on, you’ll need to “pick, choose and plan,” says PVTimes entertainment writer Faye Burdzinski. Here’s her picks for the upcoming week.

The Pahrump Gunfighters are performing Sunday. Shadow Mountain Quilters present their “Rainbow Express” show Friday and Saturday. The annual free pancake breakfast to fund Young Eagles flights is scheduled for Saturday morning. The karaoke “Dash for Cash” competition beings Friday. Comedians Kris Shaw and Mike Shank are in town Friday and Saturday. Michael Farrari, Lynne Peterson, The Sand River Band, and Electric Mayhem perform at our favorite venues. Pahrump Valley Times has the details.

Get your tickets now for the annual Kiwanis Club signature comedy, music, and entertainment event this Saturday. Kiwanis has arranged for John Michael Farrari & Sophia Love, Lynne Peterson, and comedian Mike Shank to descend upon Sanders Family Winery on Kellogg Road at 7 p.m. for “Laugh Your Ass Off.” $25 admission tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis member, or by calling 775-727-1776.

The Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2023 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Friday and Saturday. This year’s theme is “Rainbow Express.”

Daily show and events begin at 9 a.m. You can purchase a two-day wristband for only $5. Get this: husbands are free with their spouse’s paid admission. Kids under 12 are free. Visit www.shadowmountainquilters.com for more information.

Karaoke entertainers and fans also have their eyes on the 5th annual “$3,000 Dash for Cash” karaoke contest, conducted at The Pour House this year beginning this Friday, continuing Saturday, and running Fridays and Saturdays thereafter until the winners are determined.

Contestant entry fee is $30 and could reap a slice of that pile of dough. 1st place female, 1st place male, $750 each. 2nd place female, 2nd-place male, $500 each. 3rd-place female, 3rd-place male, $250 each. Hosted by Dread and The Pour House. 1101 NV 160. 775-537-1111.

With Easter only a few days away, you might consider inviting stealthy little Girl Scouts to egg your own front yard, or surprise and delight the family of your choice. Pahrump’s Girl Scout Troop #207 is offering to “Egg My Yard” for a nominal, fundraising fee. Pre-order your candy filled eggs (25, 50, or 100 for $20, $40, or $60 respectively) by Sunday, April 2. Delivery evenings are Friday, April 7 or Saturday, April 8. They’ll descend upon the front yards with colorful, plastic eggs, and even a golden egg with a letter from the Easter Bunny. All proceeds help fund their upcoming Bridging Ceremony in San Francisco. For more information, call or text Serena Grudjenski at 702-715-7534.

Plan ahead to attend the free Community Easter Picnic Saturday, April 8th. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force has teamed up with the P.D.O.P. , Joe’s Sanitation, and numerous Pahrump businesses and residents to bring our town an Easter Saturday to remember. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. at Petrack Park.

The Pahrump Arts Council is hosting an Easter Painting Party on Saturday, April 8. Join them in making a beautiful mess! Do NOT wear your Easter best; you’ll be painting hard boiled eggs and such in preparation for Easter. Painting begins at 5 p.m., and all ages are welcome. Cost is $10 plus one dozen hard-boiled eggs per person. Here’s a full list of events:

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

· Women of the Moose. “White Elephant Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clothing, jewelry, kitchenware, books, decorations, knickknacks and more. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase from 11-2. 1100 East Second St.

· Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2023 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1 at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Kids under 12 are free. Visit www.shadowmountainquilters.com. 150 N. Hwy 160.

Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley. 4 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Kiwanis Club of Pahrump “LaughYourAssOff” fundraiser April 1 at Sanders Winery. Comedy, music, and entertainment featuring John Michael Farrari & Sopohia Love, Lynne Peterson, and Mike Shank. Tickets are $25. Call 775-727-1776.

Country fried steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.,VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

5 th annual “$3,000 Dash for Cash” karaoke contest, 6 -9 p.m. Friday, continuing Saturday, and running Fridays and Saturdays there after until the winners are determined. Contestant entry fee is $30. Hosted by Dread at The Pour House. 1101 NV 160. 775-537-1111.

The Sand River Band appears at Rhinestone's country bar from 8:00 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

Karaoke at the Coyote’s Den with Tim “TJ” Warembourg starts at 8:00 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Double Trouble Karaoke with Janet and Shelley at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Road. 775-537-2499.

Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub, features headliner Kris Shaw. Guest comedians Joe Trammel, and Jimbo. Two-item minimum. Show starts at 9 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite. 702-379-8926.

Karaoke with DJ Rick Garza at Rhinestones from midnight to the wee hours. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave.The breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and hash browns is only $5 and proceeds will benefit the senior center.

·Desert Greens community.20 th Annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 350 W. Wilson Ave., next to Desert View Hospital.Thirty-two vendors will be selling all handmade items and there will be raffles throughout the day.

· Swap Meet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Free pancake breakfast sponsored by EAA Chapter 1160 on Saturday, April 1 from 8-10:30 a.m. Pancakes, eggs, sausage will be served. 50/50 raffle tickets will be on sale, and donations are welcome to fund Young Eagles flights in October. Call Glenna at 775-537-1097 for more information. 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark.

Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2023 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Friday and Saturday at the Bob Ruud Community Center beginning at 9 a.m. Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Kids under 12 are free. Husbands are free with wife. Visit www.shadowmountainquilters.com for more details. 150 N. Hwy 160.

· Women of the Moose, “White Elephant Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothing, jewelry, kitchenware, books, decorations, knickknacks and more. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase from 11-2. 1100 East Second St.

Pahrump Valley Lion’s Club will be the beneficiaries of Artesian Cellars’ monthly Funtastic Saturday this weekend. Admission is free; food and drink will be on sale. Live music starts at 2 p.m. with Ruh Roh Music. Food trucks will be available, in addition to Artesian Cellars’ own charcuterie plates. Sixteen local vendors will be set up by 1 p.m. to shop for local creations. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

Pahrump Valley Chess Club meets every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Breakfast Lounge, 860 S. Hwy. 160. 775-419-7552.

5 th annual “$3,000 Dash for Cash” karaoke contest begins at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $30. Hosted by Dread at the Pour House. 1101 S. Hwy. 160. 775-537-1111.

Kiwanis Club of Pahrump "Laugh Your Ass Off" fundraiser begins at 7 p.m. at Sanders Winery. Comedy, music, and entertainment featuring John Michael Farrari & Sophia Love, Lynn Peterson, and Mike Shank. Tickets are $25. Call 775-727-1776. Now. 3780 E. Kellogg Road.

Double Trouble Karaoke with Janet and Shelley at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Road 775-537-2499.

The Sand River Band appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

Karaoke with DJ Rick Garza at Rhinestones from midnight to the wee hours. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Last day to order “Egg My Yard” Easter eggs to be placed in the front yard of your choice. Delivery Friday or Saturday, April 7 or 8. For more information or to place orders, call or text Serena Grudjenski at 702-715-7534.

Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8-11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Second Amendment monthly vendor and craft event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pet- and child-friendly. Special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Egg hunt, games, face painting. Food, and music with DJ Ruh Roh. 1360 E. Basin Ave. Call 775-877-9111 for more details.

Electric Mayhem band at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

Pahrump Gunfighters western skits and show at 2:00 p.m. Free admission to Dusty Flats, at 100 W. Stagecoach Rd. See the Facebook page “PahrumpGunfighters2021” for more information.

Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Taco Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Post, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Karaoke at 6 p.m. 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Road, 775-727-4044.

Wings N Things 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke at VFW Post, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Line dancing at Rhinestone’s country bar 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

Line dancing at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub at 6 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite, 702-379-8926.

Still Drunk at Sunrise appears at Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

FUTURE PLANNING

Easter egg painting party at the Pahrump Arts Council Saturday, April 8 at 5:00 p.m. Come make a mess! Open to all ages and skill levels. Cost is $10 per person and one dozen hard-boiled eggs. 301 Oxbow Ave., Suite #14. To sign up you can contact info@pvpac.org, or call 702-820-2280.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s Community Easter Picnic, also sponsored by PDOP and Joe’s Sanitation. Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Petrack Park. Free family fun – with hamburgers and hot dogs, fun activities, pictures with the Easter Bunny, children’s train, Exhibitors for families and kids and much more. Also, it is a canned food drive to help Nevada Outreach so please bring a donation. For more information email pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com.

Diva Drag Queen charity bingo happens April 8 at the Pahrump Nugget.

The Beatty Lions Club will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt at Cottonwood Park Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. The egg hunt will be separated into age groups, 0-3, 4-6, and 7-10. Games will follow afterward. Donations of candy, etc. will be collected from April 3 to April 7 at 316 W. Montgomery St. Also, a raffle basket will be located at the Happy Burro. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Winning ticket will be drawn at the Easter egg hunt and you do not need to be present to win.

A Cake Auction Fundraiser will be hosted by the Pahrump Moose at their lodge, 1100 Second St., April 8 from 6-9 p.m. Cakes will be auctioned by auctioneer Ron Gipson and proceeds will go to sponsor the JG Johnson Elementary School Cotillion. There will also be a decorated cake contest for kids. To give a cash donation or bake a cake or other dessert to be auctioned call 775-537-3855. Please bring donations to the Moose Lodge by 5 p.m.

Celebrate spring in the desert April 15 in Tecopa. The Southern Inyo Fire Protection District is coordinating this day-long event centered around Tecopa Hot Springs Resort. Festivities include a drum circle, interactive booths, live music, a poker run, silent auction, storytelling and more. For more information contact rkflinchum@earthlink.net or call SIFPD at 760-852-4130.

