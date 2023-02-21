44°F
weather icon Light Rain
Pahrump NV
News

PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFINGS

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
February 21, 2023 - 11:27 am
 
Brent Schanding Editor, Pahrump Valley Times
Brent Schanding Editor, Pahrump Valley Times

Comfort food & more coming to casino

A new fast-casual restaurant is expected to open this spring at Gold Town Casino, according to a spokesperson for Golden Entertainment, the casino’s parent company.

The Farmhouse Kitchen will offer “chef-driven, farm-fresh comfort food” starting at $10 a plate.

Guests will be able to customize their meals by picking a main dish, two sides and two signature sauces. A full menu, including farm-fresh seasonal salads, carved sandwiches and homemade desserts will also be offered.

“We are thrilled to bring another new dining experience to Pahrump with the Farmhouse Kitchen opening this spring,” said Eliot Ripoll, vice president and general manager of Gold Town Casino. “Their team aims to offer more than just comfort dishes, but also serve a selection of customizable classics with local flair. Whether you’re in the mood to create your perfect plate for yourself or enjoy a signature dish with the family, the Farmhouse Kitchen will satisfy all guests’ cravings.”

Pahrump Valley Times file photo Gold Town Casino in Pahrump.
Pahrump Valley Times file photo Gold Town Casino in Pahrump.

The restaurant will be locally owned and operated and have the capacity to seat 30.

It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Farmhouse Kitchen replaces The Back Porch Cafe and Slices and Scoops, a pizza and ice cream parlor which operated in the casino from summer 2016 until it closed earlier this year.

In December 2022, the gourmet baked potato eatery Mister Tater’s Tater Shack opened in Gold Town Casino.

New name for Pahrump Valley Winery

Charleston Peak Winery is expected to be the new name for Pahrump Valley Winery, which closed temporarily in January amid a restructuring plan. The winery has not announced a reopening date, but its website hints at the name change, as well as a few labels the winery will offer once the business resumes local operations.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Winery is closed as of Monday, Jan. 16. It is expec ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Winery is closed as of Monday, Jan. 16. It is expected to reopen under new ownership. The struggling winery filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

Charleston Peak is a homage to Mt. Charleston and its nearly 12,000-foot high summit that can be seen from Pahrump Valley on clear days. Nevada Wine Cellars Inc., parent company for the local winery, filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

Pahrump bagel shop to launch

Shelly Belly NY Bagels is expected to open within the next few days in the former Donut Depot at 1190 E. Highway 372. It will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the local business, which has served various styles of bagels at the farmers market, VFW swap meet and other community events around town.

Family Dollar closes Pahrump store

Familly Dollar closed its store at 100 Dahlia St. behind Walmart earlier this month. A spokesperson did not immediately provide a reason for the closing, but the national chain retailer operates other stores at Bell Vista Avenue, Charleston Park Avenue, and Homestead Road in Pahrump.

Help for small business owners

Nye County officials say they will reopen applications for its Small Business Grant program on March 1. The program reimburses businesses for revenue lost and expenses incurred during the pandemic under the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

More than a dozen Nye County businesses are set to receive reimbursements and many more will have the opportunity to do so when applications for the program reopen next week. You can learn how to apply for this and other related programs at www.NyeCountyNv.gov.

Got a business item for this column? Tell me! Send your business news to Editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
File photo
NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer
By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Golfield News

UPDATED: A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting survivor told Nye County authorities he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another male inside of a trailer in Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living was filled with guests on Saturda ...
Inspirations Senior Living marks 10 years in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Inspirations has become a well-known part of the local community, offering independent, assisted and memory care living, as well as short-term respite stays.

Daria Sokolova/ Pahrump Valley Times The shuttered Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Main ...
County ok’s $950,000 in loans, grants for Tonopah hospital tear down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of financial strife, in 2015 the Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah officially shut its doors to the public, leaving the community and surrounding areas hours away from the nearest hospital. Although some medical services have since returned, community members all agree it is not enough and the Northern Nye County Hospital District has been doing all it can to remedy the problem.

Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many of the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s actions of late have consisted of drafting and sending letters in support of or against proposals or projects possibly affecting the community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Events Center was filled with conservati ...
Republican fundraiser brings in $6K for student scholarships.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The evening of Saturday, Feb. 11 was a very exciting one for the members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women as they played host to one of the valley’s largest political events of the year, the annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Photo by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Dairy Queen robbery suspect Michael Duren was located an ...
Dairy Queen robbery suspect captured
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man positively identified as the alleged suspect responsible for the robbery of the Dairy Queen on Sunday morning.

A roadblock remains on State Route 190 leading into Death Valley National Park following monsoo ...
Popular highway in Death Valley reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following last summer’s historic rainfall, day-to-day travels in and around Death Valley National Park are returning to normal.