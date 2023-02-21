PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFINGS

Brent Schanding Editor, Pahrump Valley Times

Comfort food & more coming to casino

A new fast-casual restaurant is expected to open this spring at Gold Town Casino, according to a spokesperson for Golden Entertainment, the casino’s parent company.

The Farmhouse Kitchen will offer “chef-driven, farm-fresh comfort food” starting at $10 a plate.

Guests will be able to customize their meals by picking a main dish, two sides and two signature sauces. A full menu, including farm-fresh seasonal salads, carved sandwiches and homemade desserts will also be offered.

“We are thrilled to bring another new dining experience to Pahrump with the Farmhouse Kitchen opening this spring,” said Eliot Ripoll, vice president and general manager of Gold Town Casino. “Their team aims to offer more than just comfort dishes, but also serve a selection of customizable classics with local flair. Whether you’re in the mood to create your perfect plate for yourself or enjoy a signature dish with the family, the Farmhouse Kitchen will satisfy all guests’ cravings.”

The restaurant will be locally owned and operated and have the capacity to seat 30.

It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Farmhouse Kitchen replaces The Back Porch Cafe and Slices and Scoops, a pizza and ice cream parlor which operated in the casino from summer 2016 until it closed earlier this year.

In December 2022, the gourmet baked potato eatery Mister Tater’s Tater Shack opened in Gold Town Casino.

New name for Pahrump Valley Winery

Charleston Peak Winery is expected to be the new name for Pahrump Valley Winery, which closed temporarily in January amid a restructuring plan. The winery has not announced a reopening date, but its website hints at the name change, as well as a few labels the winery will offer once the business resumes local operations.

Charleston Peak is a homage to Mt. Charleston and its nearly 12,000-foot high summit that can be seen from Pahrump Valley on clear days. Nevada Wine Cellars Inc., parent company for the local winery, filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

Pahrump bagel shop to launch

Shelly Belly NY Bagels is expected to open within the next few days in the former Donut Depot at 1190 E. Highway 372. It will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the local business, which has served various styles of bagels at the farmers market, VFW swap meet and other community events around town.

Family Dollar closes Pahrump store

Familly Dollar closed its store at 100 Dahlia St. behind Walmart earlier this month. A spokesperson did not immediately provide a reason for the closing, but the national chain retailer operates other stores at Bell Vista Avenue, Charleston Park Avenue, and Homestead Road in Pahrump.

Help for small business owners

Nye County officials say they will reopen applications for its Small Business Grant program on March 1. The program reimburses businesses for revenue lost and expenses incurred during the pandemic under the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

More than a dozen Nye County businesses are set to receive reimbursements and many more will have the opportunity to do so when applications for the program reopen next week. You can learn how to apply for this and other related programs at www.NyeCountyNv.gov.

