Pahrump fugitive arrested after months on the run

Anthony Bell evaded a SWAT-team standoff earlier this month. Footage shows the suspect brandished a rifle outside Pahrump casino following a fight in December.

The fugitive who’s been on the run for roughly three months after allegedly brandishing a rifle during a fight at a casino parking lot was located and captured in Pahrump on Sunday, March 19.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that detectives, along with deputies, apprehended Anthony Bell, 27, after a several-hour standoff at a residence on the 4000 block of East Paiute Boulevard on the south end of the valley.

At about 1 p.m. authorities found Bell in the attic, McGill said.

“He didn’t exactly surrender and he did not put up any fight,” he said. “He was just hiding.”

The investigation

Bell escaped capture after a previous standoff at the same location earlier this month.

“It’s been an ongoing follow-up investigation ever since day one,” McGill said. “We’ve been receiving information that he was hanging and/or staying at that location. So it was it was indeed a follow-up.”

No way out

After arriving at the Paiute address, at roughly 9:40 a.m., McGill said it took deputies more than three hours to coax Bell to give himself up.

Additionally, McGill said the decision to activate the department’s SWAT team was eventually made.

That action resulted in the arrest of two women living at the residence when all was said and done.

Incentives to surrender

“SWAT was called and they did deploy gas and distract devices,” McGill said. “Two other subjects that reside at the property were arrested for harboring a fugitive. No serious injuries were reported.”

Those two subjects were identified as Jacqueline K. Juliano and Kathleen M. Juliano, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bail amount was set respectively at $5,000 and $15,900.

Previous law enforcement encounter

Bell had been on the run following a Dec. 4 incident at the Pahrump Nugget.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bell allegedly brandished a rifle from his vehicle and “advanced” on a security guard and another individual in the parking lot following a fight at the casino bar. Surveillance footage from the casino’s security camera captured the incident.

No shots were fired during that encounter. Bell ultimately fled the scene and remained at-large until Sunday’s capture.

Bell remains incarcerated at the Nye County Detention Center on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, drawing and aiming a gun at a person, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Bail amount was set at $110,000.

