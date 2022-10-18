Pahrump man dies in rollover crash

The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred just after 11 p.m., along Highway 160 near Mesquite Avenue.

Courtesy KPVM A Pahrump man has died following a crash just after 11 p.m. Oct. 13, along Highway 160 near Mesquite Avenue.

A Pahrump man has died following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred just after 11 p.m., along Highway 160 near Mesquite Avenue.

“Crews arrived on location and found that vehicle accident as described,” Lewis said. “It appeared that there was a rollover-type mechanism with severe damage to the truck. The single occupant was found to be ejected at some point during the mechanism.”

Lewis went on to say that crews quickly provided patient care and rapid transport to Desert View Hospital where the patient was later pronounced deceased.

Additionally, crews also made sure that there was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“Law enforcement and fire conducted a grid-search of the area and thoroughly checked the underside and the interior of the truck and found no additional occupants,” he noted. “However, it appeared that there was a small dog that escaped from the accident and was seen running around the desert floor. There was knowledge that dog may still be missing and the NHP’s fatal team was investigating the cause of the accident.”

Crews remained on location for several hours providing lighting and scene support for the law enforcement effort, Lewis said.

9th fatal crash this year

It’s the ninth fatal crash on Nye County roads in 2022, and the third in the past six weeks.

The driver of a motorcycle died on Monday night, Oct. 10 after striking a burro near the intersection of Blagg Road and Betty Street. The driver has not been identified. The burro also died in the collision.

A California man died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 on Sept. 24 after striking the left rear of a semi-truck.

One person was also killed following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Sept. 11 along Bourbon Street just west of Pahrump Valley Boulevard.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.