Trojans bested by Bulldogs in rivalry game

The Trojans' next game will be this Friday, Sept. 17, when they travel to Moapa Valley High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Few fans allowed in the stadium and social distancing combined to make for an unusual setting for the Pahrump Valley High School football team's home opener Friday night at Trojan Field.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans fell to the Virgin Valley Bulldogs 42-18 on Friday night to open their 2021 season.

This was the first game of the season for Pahrump Valley High School after their first two games of the season had been canceled due to the coronavirus. The Trojans were looking to come in and make a statement in a very important game.

Even though both teams were cleared by the state to play in the game, the 7 p.m. kickoff had to be pushed back nearly two hours. The Virgin Valley football team was delayed getting to Pahrump’s field due to vehicle troubles.

The Bulldog team buses didn’t arrive at the school until nearly 8 p.m., causing the game to be pushed back and kickoff occurring just before 8:45 p.m.

The delayed kickoff didn’t seem to bother the fans much. In fact, it may have just energized them even more for the rivalry game. As kickoff neared, the stands began to fill up and the fans began cheering as loud as they could. Students were walking up and down the bleacher steps chanting, trying to get their fellow classmates riled up for the game.

The student section got so loud cheering on the team that the stands began to shake. You could sense the team beginning to feed off of the fans.

The Bulldogs received the kickoff to start the game. After two short plays, Virgin Valley quarterback Gavin Brown completed a pass that went for nearly 60 yards, however, the PVHS defense was able to cause the receiver to fumble the ball and recovered it on their own 2-yard line.

Unfortunately, the Trojans offense wasn’t able to move the ball on their first drive, going three-and-out. The ensuing punt ended up going over the punter’s head, resulting in a safety and two points for the Bulldogs.

The Trojans offense couldn’t get much going in the first quarter, but that changed in the second quarter. After falling behind 20-0, the Trojans were able to get on the board with a six-yard touchdown run by senior running back Henry Amaya. These were the first points that Virgin Valley has allowed all season.

Pahrump’s offense put their best drive together just before halftime. With under a minute left, PVHS quarterback, Gunner Cortez, was able to march down the field with two deep passes of 38 yards and 17 yards to score a touchdown and cut the Bulldogs’ lead down to eight, with a score of 12-20 going into the locker room.

In the second half, the Trojans offense had a tough time moving the ball. Their only score came from a kickoff returned for a touchdown by Amaya, who finished with two scores for the game.

The Trojans’ next game will be this Friday, Sept. 17, when they travel to Moapa Valley High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

