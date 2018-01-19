Divas on a Dime: A brunch mash-up that makes everybody happy

This is a perfect special occasion recipe for kids or kids at heart. It’s a fun birthday treat or decadent dessert. Also, this is the secret for making peanut butter and jelly a dish fit for company.

Here’s the deal. Let’s take a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and cross it with French toast. But before we sauté it in butter we’re going to add a crust of crunchy breakfast cereal. Oh, the texture. Are you with me? Then we’ll make a simple berry compote to spoon over the top. I’m swooning as I type.

PEANUT-BUTTER-AND-JELLY

FRENCH TOAST

Yield: 4 servings

Time: 35 minutes

What You’ll Need:

3 cups frozen mixed berries

1/3 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 ½ cups milk

Pinch salt

2 cups of your favorite breakfast cereal* - crushed

8 slices of thickly sliced bread

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup of your favorite jam or preserves

2 tablespoons butter – at least!

Here’s How:

Let’s make the fruit compote first. In a medium saucepan, mix the frozen berries with sugar and ⅓ cup water and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a baking dish, beat the eggs with the milk and salt. In a baggie with a rolling pin, crush the cereal. Place it in a shallow dish and set aside. Spread four of the bread slices with peanut butter. Spread the jam on the remaining slices of bread and close the sandwiches. Please know, I don’t measure when I make PB&J sammies. Make them how you usually do.

Heat a skillet over medium-low heat and add 1 tablespoon of butter. One at a time; dip the sandwiches in the egg mixture, coating all sides and edges. Press the sandwiches in the cereal. Place in skillet and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the sandwiches and cook until golden, about 3 minutes longer. Add more butter and repeat with remaining sandwiches. Because of the high sugar content these burn easily so watch carefully and keep the heat down. Transfer to plates and spoon the mixed-berry sauce on top. Serve with fanfare!

Note: I used Peanut Butter Captain Crunch but Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or your favorite cereal would work.

Why this works: The egg mixture in the bread gets lovely and fluffy when it cooks thanks to the steam created by the milk and eggs. The peanut butter and jelly melt and mingle happily while the cereal adds crunchy texture. The berry compote adds a beautiful acidic balance to an otherwise rather sweet dish.

Who can you make happy with this dish? You should probably do it.

