Busy start to year for Pahrump Valley fire-rescue crews

Pahrump fire crews responded to a suspicious vehicle fire, along with motor vehicle collisions as they started off the first week of 2018.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched for a mutual-aid assignment on Tuesday, Jan. 2, for a car fire just after 6 a.m.

“This was a well-involved vehicle fire in the area of the shooting range off of Highway 160, near the Sandy Valley turnoff,” Lewis said.

“Upon arrival, crews found a fully-involved vehicle with no immediate exposures. That fire was quickly controlled and extinguished. Crews also worked with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials to identify or attempt to identify the owner of the vehicle. The cause of the fire is suspect in nature.”

Suspicious crash

The following day, fire crews were summoned to the 5600 block of N. Alderwood Place, for a single-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a moderate-to-heavily damaged vehicle parked in front of the residence,” Lewis said. “The occupant was out of the vehicle, however, it was undetermined where the accident actually occurred. That individual was subsequently transported to the local hospital. The situation became a law enforcement issue and they are continuing their investigation.”

One person transported

Roughly two hours later, fire crews were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Homestead and Kellogg roads at 4:30 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a two-vehicle accident with no entrapment, however, several people were injured and one was transported to the local hospital.”

On Friday, Jan. 5, Lewis said crews were dispatched for a single-vehicle rollover crash along Front Sight Road off of Highway 160 at approximately 5:53 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find the accident as reported,” Lewis noted. “The occupant had self-extricated and was subsequently transported to the local hospital.”

A very busy month

Additionally, Lewis noted that his department marked a milestone for service calls during the month of December 2017.

“We had the most responses ever in one month in December,” he said. “We had 1,003 responses in one month. The average is anywhere from 750 to 820 responses a month.”

