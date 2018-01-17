New prices for U.S. Postal Service set

Price changes are to take effect Jan. 21 for the U.S. Postal Service.

The new prices include a one-cent price increase for the Forever stamp from 49 cents to 50 cents.

Postcards and metered letters will also increase by one cent from 34 cents to 35 cents and from 46 cents to 47 cents respectively.

This past fall, the Postal Regulatory Commission approved the Postal Service’s planned price adjustments for first-class mail, USPS marketing mail, periodicals, package services and special services products.

The Postal Service said it receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Projections were that the proposed prices would raise mailing services product prices approximately 1.9 percent.

Most shipping services products would average a 3.9 percent price increase.

Mailing services price increases are limited based on the Consumer Price Index.