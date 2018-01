The Beatty Hornets defeated the Liberty Baptist Knights 44-27 in a Jan. 12 matchup.

Beatty started off strong, outscoring Liberty Baptist 19-2 in the opening quarter.

Beatty entered the contest ranked No. 3 in the Class 1A rankings by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ranked first was Pahranagat Valley, followed by No. 2 Spring Mountain. Ranked third and fourth were Word of Life and Indian Springs.