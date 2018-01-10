Pahrump Valley secures historic win for coach Bob Hopkins

Kylie Stritenberger had 12 points on Monday to lead Pahrump Valley’s girls basketball team to a 26-24 home win over Boulder City in a historic win for Trojans Coach Bob Hopkins.

“Congratulations Coach Bob Hopkins on your 500th win!!” area resident Glenda Stiles wrote in a Facebook post. “What an amazing milestone and very impressive stats!!”

In 2016, Hopkins returned to the basketball court for Pahrump Valley after an eight-year break.

Hopkins had left girls basketball after the 2008 season and after coaching girls basketball for 13 years in Pahrump. At the time, Hopkins had a total of 25 years of experience coaching basketball. He spent 12 years coaching in South Dakota before he came to Nevada.

“I am really excited to return to basketball and feel really good about it,” Hopkins said at the time.

Hopkins was responsible for taking the girls to two state championships in 2004, and 2005, when Pahrump was a Class 3A school. From 2000 to 2008, the Trojans girls team made seven state tournament appearances.

Against Boulder City, the Trojans were held scoreless in the first and third quarters. They outscored Boulder City 11-1 in the second quarter to take an 11-9 halftime lead.

The Eagles scored the only three points of the third quarter to take a 12-11 lead entering the final period.

Hannah Estes had 11 points for Boulder City.

Other action, upcoming

In the boys game, Boulder City defeated Pahrump Valley 57-52 on Monday night.

Pahrump Valley’s Antonio Fortin led all scorers with 32, including four 3-pointers.

Derrick Thomas led Boulder City with 22 points.

Also on Tuesday, the Pahrump Valley wrestling team was set to kick off 2018 by hosting its next set of duals against the Cheyenne Desert Shields.

Both the girls and boys basketball teams at Pahrump Valley were set to play on the road Tuesday evening at Sunrise Mountain High School.

Check more Pahrump Valley teams and game details upcoming in the Pahrump Valley Times.

Compiled from reports by the Pahrump Valley Times staff, archives, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal